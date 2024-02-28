Curtis Campher News
Mark Adair's maiden fifer gives Ireland edge after day one in Abu Dhabi test
Ireland on top after day 1 in Abu Dhabi test on Wednesday (28th February). A fiery fifer from Mark Adair aided them to restrict Afghanistan for a measly 155. In reply, Ireland have
I can almost call Bangladesh my second home: Curtis Campher
Sometimes on tour for thenational team, sometimes to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). CurtisCampher came to Bangladesh again and again. For this Irish cricketer,Banglad
Curtis Campher's all-round show gives Chattogram another victory in BPL 2024
Chattogram Challengers won theeleventh match of the tenth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), which isthe team's third win in the season. After defeating Fortune Barishal by
Campher, Tector star in Ireland's series levelling win against Zimbabwe
Ireland beat Zimbabwe in the second T20I by 4 wickets to level the series on Saturday (9th December) at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Harry Tector's brilliant 48 off 38 and Curtis Ca
Ireland name squad for England ODIs
Cricket Ireland has named a15-man squad that will play England in a three-match ODI series from September20-26.All-rounder Curtis Campher movesup from the middle order to replace A
Leask's exceptional 91 overshadows Campher's hundred in a last ball thriller
Scotland won a last ball thriller against Ireland to keep their hope alive in the tournament. Scotland chased down a massive total of 287 given by the Irish boy by 1 wicket on Wedn
Stuart Broad's 5 wicket haul pushes England to the commanding position after day 1
As the preparation of the forthcoming Ashes England took Ireland to play one off test match at Lords. England already played test against Ireland back in 2019, after 2 years Irish
Ireland piles up runs before Sri Lankan openers carnage
Ireland started exactly from where they left off last day. Lorcan Tucker was knocked over by Vishwa Fernando in the earlier of the day 2. But Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher didn’
Litton, Shakib star in Bangladesh's thumping win over Ireland
In the rain irrupting day in Chattogram, the 20 over match got reduced to 17 overs for each team and Irish captain Paul Stirling yet again won the toss and elected to bowl first. T
Burl stars as Zimbabwe win series-decider against Ireland
Zimbabwe have defeated Ireland by4 wickets in the series- decider on Sunday (January 15) in Harare. With thewin, the hosts clinch the three-match T20I series by 2-1.Zimbabwe captai
Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland
After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co
BPL 2023: Top 6 little known foreign players to watch out for
The pressure of franchise leaguesin the United Arab Emirates and South Africa and the compact schedule ofinternational cricket made it hard for the franchise to find quality foreig