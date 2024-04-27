CSK News
CSK fielding coach Rajiv Kumar praises Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh pacer MustafizurRahman competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings.With his bowling prowess, Mustafizur quickly won over the hearts of the Ch
"I'm here to win games of cricket" - Daryl Mitchell makes a bold statement after CSK's win over KKR
New Zealand international Daryl Mitchell was roped in by the five-time IPL champions for INR 14 crores at the IPL 2024 auction. The 32-year-old hasn't quite found his rhythm going
Gambhir heaps praise on MS Dhoni's captaincy prowess
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of thr greatest captains of all time as he won every trophies for India. Former Indian top order batter Gautam Gambhir said, Dhoni is the most successfu
IPL 2024: Watch - Hyderabad crowd goes berserk after watching MS Dhoni's entry
The Hyderabad crowd went berserk at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium after watching MS Dhoni on the ground in today's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Fa
IPL 2024: Watch - Matheesha Pathirana did not touch Ms Dhoni's feet, truth revealed in fresh video
A lot of cricket fans made a video viral in which the Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana was seen taking blessings from Ms Dhoni during the match against Gujarat Titans. But
IPL 2024: Watch - MS Dhoni playfully refuses to shake hands with Dwayne Bravo after CSK's win against Gujarat Titans
The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni had fun with Dwayne Bravo after defeating Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in their previous battle at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 26
Mustafiz grateful for the 'love' and 'support' from his fans
Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangaluru locked their horns for the inauguration match of IPL 2024. Mustafizur Rahman bowled superbly after making debut for Chennai Supe
WATCH: MS Dhoni hits his trademark helicopter shot in training session
MS Dhoni will be next seen in cricketing action in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. He will be looking forward to playing a three dimensional role for t
Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a
MS Dhoni debuts as a producer with Tamil movie 'Let's Get Married'
Former India captain MS Dhoniwill soon make his debut as a film producer. The former Indian captain'srumored interest in the entertainment industry appears to be impending. OnWedne
Ruturaj Gaikwad has a bright future when it comes to Indian cricket, says Wasim Akram
Legendary Pakistani pacesetter Wasim Akram has heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, saying he has a bright future ahead of him. CSK defeated Gujara
MS Dhoni to undergo tests for knee injury in Mumbai hospital
Following Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) triumph in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, reports have now surfaced that franchise captain MS Dhoni is likely to undergo a series