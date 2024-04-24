Chamari Athapaththu News
Chamari Athapaththu topples Natalie Sciver-Brunt to become the best ODI batter in Women's rankings
Sri Lankan women's team captain Chamari Athapaththu is talk of the table after her unbeaten 195* in a record run chase on Wednesday against South Africa. Powering Sri Lanka to thei
"I want to see my team in the semi-final of this World Cup." - Chamari Athapaththu
Sri Lankan women's team captain Chamari Athapaththu is talk of the table after her unbeaten 195* in a record run chase on Wednesday against South Africa. Sri Lanka are yet to quali
Report: Sri Lanka Cricket team becomes first team to chased down 300+ Target in women's ODI Cricket
In a thrilling encounter between Sri Lanka Women Cricket Team And South African Women Team, Sri Lanka's women's cricket team scripted history by successfully chasing down a massive
Chamari Athapaththu dismisses retirement plan, looking for T20 World Cup qualifiers
The captain of the Sri Lankanwomen's cricket team, Chamari Athapaththu, will decide her future after nextmonth's T20 World Cup Qualifiers."I'm still not decided onretirement. We ca
Franchise cricket is not all about money: Chamari Athapaththu
Chamari Athapaththu, one of themost well-known women's all-rounders in Sri Lanka, believes that playingfranchise cricket is not just about the money but also about gaining newexper
Sydney Thunder sign Chamari Athapaththu for WBBL 2023-24 season
Chamari Athapaththu has signed as the Sydney Thunder's overseas substitute, completing the squad ahead of the club's start at North Sydney Oval on October 22.WBBL club Sydney Thund
Athapaththu becomes the first Sri Lankan to top ICC women's ODI rankings
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu shot to the top of the ODI women's batsmen rankings after going unbeaten against New Zealand for two centuries in the series.Sri Lanka captain
Chamari is right choice for our WBBL team, says Melbourne Renegades head coach
Sri Lanka's women's team captainChamari Athapaththu will play Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia thisseason. She will play for Melbourne Renegades team, replacing India's
Special training squad for Sri Lanka women's team
A special training squad for SriLanka's women's cricket team will be hired soon. This was revealed by one ofthe Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sources, who is also involved in the develop
Chamari Athapaththu pleasantly surprised with a special gift
Sri Lankan women's team captainChamari Athapaththu, who was practicing with the other team members at thestadium got a very special gift from one of her fans. She was presented wit