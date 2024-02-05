Ben McDermott News
Short ruled out of third ODI, McDermott included in the squad
The final match of Australia’sthree-match ODI series against the West Indies will be played on Tuesday(February 6). Matthew Short has been ruled out of the match. Instead,Queenslan
All round India too good for Australia as they win the series by 4-1
India have beaten Australia by 6 runs on Sunday (3rd December) to wrap up the series by 4-1. Axar Patel's all round brilliance both with bat and ball helped India win over Australi
Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home
After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme
Josh Inglis ruled out of T20 World Cup
Australia cricketer Josh Inglis hasbeen ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup after suffering a hand injury Wednesdaywhile playing golf in Sydney.Although the timescale forrecuperatio
Babar, Imam pull off Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Three-match series is now level at 1-1 after Pakistan have chased down 349 in the second ODI against Australia in Lahore.Ben McDermott's maiden ODI hundred went in vain after Imam-
Finch confirm one debutant in XI for opening T20I against Sri Lanka
With two regulars, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh being rested, Australia will have to make two changes to the historic XI from T20 WC Final. The day earlier to the match, Aussie
BBL 11: Hobart Hurricanes' Ben McDermott named Player of the Tournament
Ben McDermott's prolific season has propelled him into the top 10 all-time run scorers list since the competition began, with his tally now standing at 2,139 runs from 74 games.Hob
Ben McDermott and Travis Head receive T20I call-ups for Sri Lankan series
BBL Player of the Tournament Ben McDermott has been recalled to Australia's T20I squad for next month's series against Sri Lanka, along with Travis Head, Moises Henriques and Jhye
Australia 62 all-out, Bangladesh end series with a bang
Bangladesh have showed anotherdominant performance and secured win in the last T20I against Australia withtheir second largest win in T20Is by 60 runs on Monday (August 9). With th
Bangladesh eye historic series win against depleted Australia
With a day break, Bangladesh and Australiawill take the field again where Bangladesh are on the verge of first-ever bilateralseries win against Australia with two matches in hand a
Toss: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first
Bangladesh have won the toss andopted to bat first against the visitors Australia in the third of five-matchT20I series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The hosts are lea
McDermott gets run-out for four T20 innings in a row
Ben McDermott and run-outs, this relationship doesn't seem to leave one another as the Aussie batsman got run-out for the fourth consecutive time in a T20.After getting run-out for