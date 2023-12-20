
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2023 News
Hathurusingha understands me better: Soumya

Soumya Sarkar is 'Coach's Call'. Criticismstarted with the term 'coach's call' when Soumya was out for a duck in thefirst ODI against New Zealand. What did Chandika Hathurusingha f

ICC rates Mirpur pitch as "unsatisfactory"

Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla NationalCricket Stadium got demerit due to fragile wickets in the Bangladesh-NewZealand Dhaka Test. World cricket governing body ICC termed Mirpur's wicket a

It is probably the worst wicket I've come across in my career: Southee

New Zealand had the last laugh inthe Dhaka Test. After a tense and exciting fight on the fourth day, the Kiwisfinally won by 4 wickets. The win ended the series at 1-1. Earlier, Ba

Sometimes the spider gets trapped in its own web: Harsha Bhogle takes a dig at Bangladesh

India's popular commentatorHarsha Bhogle trolls the Bangladesh team after the defeat in the second Testagainst New Zealand. Hosts Bangladesh lost against New Zealand by 4 wickets o

We should definitely take advantage of home conditions: Shanto defends spin-friendly pitches

Bangladesh captain Najmul HossainShanto does not see anything wrong with taking home advantage to win the Testmatch. This batter, who has been given the responsibility of stand-in

Ekattor TV receives a legal notice from Mushfiqur Rahim

Former captain of the nationalteam and one of the best batters of the country Mushfiqur Rahim has sent alegal notice to one of the leading TV channels of the country for broadcasti

New Zealand want to restrict Bangladesh under 200 runs

The Dhaka Test is going on in atight fight. Currently, Bangladesh is 30 runs ahead of New Zealand in the match.15 wickets fell in the firstday's play. The game ended unexpectedly d

Phillips implements counter-attacking batting plan to get success

Bangladesh and New Zealand's gameis quite equal in the Dhaka Test. At the end of the third day's play,Bangladesh is currently leading by 30 runs. There are 2 more days of play togo

Miraz the "game-changer" on third day of Bangladesh-New Zealand Test

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has not yetbecome that good at taking reviews. He is one of the most trusted members ofthe team, so captains often resort to DRS at his request. But it often fai

If we can score 200 to 220 runs we can defend the total: Nayeem

Bangladesh, who ended the thirdday of the Dhaka Test with a 30-run lead, will want to set New Zealand a targetof at least 200 or 220 runs. Although the wicket is still good for bat

Michael Vaughan trolls Mushfiqur Rahim for "obstructing the field" dismissal

Mushfiqur Rahim suffered astrange dismissal in the Dhaka Test. He was out obstructing the field byblocking the ball with his hands. The discussion about such a rare out hasstarted

Play to start 15 minutes early on third day in Dhaka Test

Bangladesh-New Zealand Dhaka Testis repeatedly hampered by hostile weather. As a result, the playing time of thethird day has been brought forward by 15 minutes.Only 79 overs were

