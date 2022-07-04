
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Bangladesh cricket
Bangladesh cricket News
thumb

Indiscipline Tigers surrender in second T20I

West Indies secure a formidable victory as Bangladesh failed to threat hosts during the second match of the twenty/20 series.The visitors suffered a heavy defeatThe opening match o

thumb

Mustafizur hints at skipping Test format

Bangladesh star pacer MustafizurRahman has said that he may skip the Test formats in near future to prolong hiscareer and give his best for the country. The left-arm pacer has been

thumb

Double milestone for veteran Bangladeshi cricketer

Mushfiqur Rahim missed a century during the second ODI against Afghanistan. However, the cricketer conqueredtwo milestones in the same match.Double milestone for veteran Banglades

thumb

Protea Star in love with Bangladesh's 'Biriyani'

Bangladesh has a world-wide reputation as a hospitable country. Another reason why foreigners love the country is the food here. This time Bangladeshi food also won Faf du Plessi

thumb

You can't call me bad boy anymore: Sabbir

Sabbir Rahman's name is involved with various controversies. However, leaving everything behind, the cricketer is reorganizing himself. Therefore, he requested that he don't want

thumb

BCB appoint interim manager and fielding coach

Pakistan team arrived in Bangladesh after 2015. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made two changes in the team managementahead of the bilateral series.BCB appoint interim manager

thumb

Change in schedule for Bangladesh-New Zealand series

Even after returning home after the World Cup, the cricketers of the Bangladesh team do not have time to catch their breath. The Pakistan series will start in a week. Immediately

thumb

League without National Team cricketers

The participation of cricketers in domestic cricket has become difficult due to the international schedule. Recognizing this reality, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants to c

thumb

Enamul enters 500 wickets Club

Enamul Haque Jr. became the Second Cricketer in Bangladeshi to take 500 wickets in First-Class Cricket. The Sylheti spinner took his 500th wicket in the ongoing Third round of the

thumb

Injured Sabbir out for 15 days

Sabbir Rumman s out from ongoingNational Cricket League (NCL) due to aninjury. He has been advised 15 days rest before he returns toground again.Injured Sabbir out for 15 daysThe 2

thumb

Always aim scoring big runs: Naim

Bangladesh has found a new performer with the form of Naim Sheikh. The batsman has played three matches in the ICC World Twenty/20, where he scored two fifties. The cricketer said

thumb

Bangladesh lucky to have Shakib: Riyad

They say Bangladesh smiles if Shakib Al Hasan smiles. And it is proved again and again in International tournaments. The all-rounder is now nominated Player of the match for six ou

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.