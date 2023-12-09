Bangla Tigers News
Pooran, Kohler-Cadmore pummel Bangla Tigers for a ten-wicket win in the eliminator
Deccan Gladiators opener andskipper Nicholas Pooran and Kohler Tom-Cadmore pulverised Bangla Tigers’ attackto record an emphatic ten-wicket win in the eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T
Qais Ahmad, Salman Irshad star in Samp Army's 6-wicket win over Bangla Tigers
Qais Ahmad and Salman Irshadbowled Morrisville Samp Army to a six-wicket win over Bangla Tigers in the 20thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. While Ahmad bagg
Bangla Tigers devour Team Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets to inflict their fifth consecutive defeat
Bangla Tigers pounced on Team AbuDhabi to record a nine-wicket victory and also inflict a fifth consecutivedefeat in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadiu
Shakib Al Hasan in Abu Dhabi T10 League despite not playing this season
Shakib Al Hasan, the team's iconand brand ambassador, appeared in the gallery. On such a day, Bangla Tigers wonagainst the Northern Warriors in a thrilling match. This is their sec
Bangla Tigers stop Northern Warriors’ spirited chase by 2 runs in front of a packed stadium
It was a great treat for theSunday crowd that filled every seat at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The 16thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 enthralled everyone with David Miller living up toh
Delhi Bulls beat Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets to record third consecutive win
Delhi Bulls produced yet anothersuperlative allround show to down Bangla Tigers by seven wickets in the 13thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They strangled
Jordan Cox’s scintillating unbeaten 90 helps Bangla Tigers leap over Deccan Gladiators
KentCounty team wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox stole the thunder by scoring ascintillating unbeaten 90 and guiding Bangla Tigers to an impressive 20 runswin over Deccan Gladiators
Bangla Tigers in Sri Lanka T10 and Zim Afro T10
After Bangladesh and the UnitedArab Emirates, Bangla Tigers are going to set foot in Sri Lanka and South Africa.Bangla Tigers Hambantota will participate in Lanka T10 and Bangla Ti
Bangla Tigers sign Taskin Ahmed, Northern Warriors rope in Ziaur Rahman for Abu Dhabi T10 2023
Bangladesh star pacer TaskinAhmed has been signed by Bangla Tiger for the upcoming edition of the Abu DhabiT10 League. Taskin got the team in the lastyear also. Deccan Gladiators s
Abu Dhabi T10: Full list of player retention and pre-signings, Bangla Tigers retain Shakib
Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan will play for the Bangla Tigers again in the upcoming season of the AbuDhabi T10 League. Shakib participated in the tournament as the ico
Rashid and Allen restrict Bangla Tigers to ensure Team Abu Dhabi an emphatic win
Team Abu Dhabi spinners AdilRashid and Fabian Allen restricted Bangla Tigers to 74 for 5 and helped theirteam register an emphatic eight wicket win in the 24th match on the ninth d
A day to forget for Shakib Al Hasan in Abu Dhabi T10 League
Bangla Tigers captain Shakib AlHasan had a day to forget in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The star all-rounder ofBangladesh was hit for 5 sixes in one over. West Indies hard-hitter Nic