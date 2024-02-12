
Australia vs West Indies 2024 News
thumb

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar called up for third West Indies T20I

Australia's home series againstthe West Indies is coming to an end. After the Test, the ODI, the two matchesof the three-match T20I series are over. As a result of winning the firs

thumb

Bizarre run-out controversy in Australia-West Indies second T20I

A major controversy over umpiringwas seen in Australia - West Indies 2nd T20I. As the players did not apply, theumpire did not announce a single wicket decision in favor of Austral

thumb

Maxwell's record-equaling century gives Australia easy win

Glenn Maxwell has made himselfsynonymous with aggressive cricket. Maxwell hit a great century in the secondT20I against the West Indies in an extremely brutal batting. And on thato

thumb

Australia grab dominant 8-wicket win against West Indies in third ODI

Australia made memorable their1000th ODI match in their history. They won the match against the West Indieswith 259 balls to spare and set a record for winning the match with the h

thumb

Australia reach 1000th ODI milestone

Australia became the second teamin the history of ODI cricket to complete the milestone of the 1000th ODI game.Earlier this record was held by India. Australia completed 1000 match

thumb

Short ruled out of third ODI, McDermott included in the squad

The final match of Australia’sthree-match ODI series against the West Indies will be played on Tuesday(February 6). Matthew Short has been ruled out of the match. Instead,Queenslan

thumb

Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies

Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil

thumb

Bartlett, Head rested for second ODI against West Indies

Australia are playing athree-match ODI series against the West Indies at home. They are currentlyleading the series by 1-0 after winning the first match of the series inMelbourne.

thumb

Shamar Joseph's 7-wicket haul give West Indies win in Australia after 27 years

West Indies have secured a greatvictory against Australia thrillingly. The visiting team defeated Australia by8 runs in the second and final Test in Brisbane. Australia collapsed l

thumb

Australia declare innings despite 35 runs behind West Indies on second day

West Indies ended the second daywith a lead of 35 runs against Australia in the Gabba Test. West Indies wereall out for 311 runs in the first innings. In reply, Australia declared

thumb

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Xavier Bartlett earn maiden Australia call-ups

Cricket Australia (CA) has announcedthe 13-man squad for the ODI series against the West Indies. This team will beled by Steve Smith.World record holder JakeFraser-McGurk has been

thumb

Shamar Joseph in history book on Test debut

West Indies could not put up anyresistance against Australia in the Adelaide Test. However, the pacer ShamarJoseph, who got the taste of debut for West Indies, spread light in the

