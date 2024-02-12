Australia vs West Indies 2024 News
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar called up for third West Indies T20I
Australia's home series againstthe West Indies is coming to an end. After the Test, the ODI, the two matchesof the three-match T20I series are over. As a result of winning the firs
Bizarre run-out controversy in Australia-West Indies second T20I
A major controversy over umpiringwas seen in Australia - West Indies 2nd T20I. As the players did not apply, theumpire did not announce a single wicket decision in favor of Austral
Maxwell's record-equaling century gives Australia easy win
Glenn Maxwell has made himselfsynonymous with aggressive cricket. Maxwell hit a great century in the secondT20I against the West Indies in an extremely brutal batting. And on thato
Australia grab dominant 8-wicket win against West Indies in third ODI
Australia made memorable their1000th ODI match in their history. They won the match against the West Indieswith 259 balls to spare and set a record for winning the match with the h
Australia reach 1000th ODI milestone
Australia became the second teamin the history of ODI cricket to complete the milestone of the 1000th ODI game.Earlier this record was held by India. Australia completed 1000 match
Short ruled out of third ODI, McDermott included in the squad
The final match of Australia’sthree-match ODI series against the West Indies will be played on Tuesday(February 6). Matthew Short has been ruled out of the match. Instead,Queenslan
Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies
Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil
Bartlett, Head rested for second ODI against West Indies
Australia are playing athree-match ODI series against the West Indies at home. They are currentlyleading the series by 1-0 after winning the first match of the series inMelbourne.
Shamar Joseph's 7-wicket haul give West Indies win in Australia after 27 years
West Indies have secured a greatvictory against Australia thrillingly. The visiting team defeated Australia by8 runs in the second and final Test in Brisbane. Australia collapsed l
Australia declare innings despite 35 runs behind West Indies on second day
West Indies ended the second daywith a lead of 35 runs against Australia in the Gabba Test. West Indies wereall out for 311 runs in the first innings. In reply, Australia declared
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Xavier Bartlett earn maiden Australia call-ups
Cricket Australia (CA) has announcedthe 13-man squad for the ODI series against the West Indies. This team will beled by Steve Smith.World record holder JakeFraser-McGurk has been
Shamar Joseph in history book on Test debut
West Indies could not put up anyresistance against Australia in the Adelaide Test. However, the pacer ShamarJoseph, who got the taste of debut for West Indies, spread light in the