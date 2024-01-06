Australia vs Pakistan News
Australia crash Pakistan by 8 wickets as they win the series by 3 nil
Australia whitewashed Pakistan by a 3 nil as they beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in the last test. David Warner's last test will be remembered forever as he made a gorgeous 57 off 75 d
Josh Hazlewood's triple wicket over drives Australia to the commanding position
An enthralling day of test cricket came to an end as Australia edge ahead of Pakistan after the day 3 of the Pink test match. Aamer Jamal's herioc 6 fer helped Pakistan to have a l
Rain affected day in Sydney as Australia 197 runs behind after day 2
A rain affected day in Sydney as the early stumps called in the third test of Australia Vs Pakistan. Australia scored 116 runs losing 2 wickets and just 45 overs have been bowled o
Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan's heroics help Pakistan post 313 after day one in pink test
Pakistan had a strong day in the Pink test's first day as they posted a competitive 313 runs on the board. Mohammad Rizwan's 88, lower order batter Aameer Jamal's blitzkrieg 82 and
Marsh, Smith keep Australia on track but Pakistan fight back with last over wicket
Australia finished day 3 being a little bit edge ahead of Pakistan with a lead of 241 runs with 4 wickets in hands. Mitchell Marsh's swashbuckling 96 run innings and a supporting g
A see saw day in the Boxing Day test as Australia post 187 losing 3 wickets
Australia have posted 187 runs losing 3 wickets in an action packed day in the boxing day test match's day one on Tuesday (26th December). Marnus Labuschagne's unbeaten 44*, David
Ruthless Aussies show no mercy as they win the first test by 360 runs
Australia crashed Pakistan by a massive margin of 360 runs on Sunday (17th December) at the Perth Stadium, Perth. Usman Khawaja's 90 and Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 63 helped Austral
Australia in the driving seat after day 3 in Perth Test
Australia in commanding position after day 3 in Perth Test on Saturday (16th December). Australia first bundled Pakistan out for 271 with all the bowlers were chipping away with wi
Gritty Pakistani openers show them hope after day 2 in Perth
Pakistan finished on 132-2 after the day two in Perth test trailing by 355 runs. Aamer Jamal's 6 fer on debut helped Pakistan bundle Australia out before 500, 486. And then the Pak
David Warner's blitzkrieg 164 drives Australia to a commendable position after day 1 in Perth test
Australia finished the day 1 on top, posting a massive 346-5 at Optus, Perth. After opting to bat first, the Aussie openers didn't let their captain down. David Warner's blitzkrieg
CA named Australia vs Pakistan’s first test as ‘West Test’
Cricket Australia (CA) has announced that the Perth Test to be known as ‘The West Test’ and to include an exciting new in-stadium experience for fans - inspired by WACA ‘The West T
He's been in the bed for the last week or two: Cummins reveals Zampa's fight with illness
Although Australia did not startwell in the World Cup, they are currently in a good position. After winningagainst Pakistan in the last match, they have reached the fourth position