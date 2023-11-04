Australia vs England News
Adam Zampa's all round brilliance gives Australia their fifth win on the trot
Australia beaten England by 33 runs on Saturday (4th November) at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Adam Zampa's excellent outing both with the bat and bowl helped Aussies win the mat
It’d be nice to pile on England’s misery: Warner
David Warner, a veteran openerfor Australia, has indicated that he wants to make England's life even moredifficult when the two countries compete against one another in the upcomin
Ashes: Jos Buttler takes a one-handed screamer to dismiss Marcus Harris
The Ashes Test series between Australia and England kick-started at The Gabba in Brisbane. The hosts won the first Test by 9 wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the series. Meanwhile, b
Cummins will be miles ahead of Root as skipper by the end of The Ashes: Chappell
The all-important Ashes Test series began on December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane. The hosts, Australia did all the damage to England on an opening day. The damage was so bad that t
Smith's availability in decider still in jeopardy
Veteran Australia Batsman is still uncertain for the series decider against England. Although, Smith is struggling to get on the line, but his “rusty” appearance in the practice se
Australia-England players request Ganguly to relax quarantine
Australia and England's contracted IPL players are supposed to miss the first part of IPL in UAE due to ongoing bilateral series and mandatory quarantine issue. The players are sup
Australia and England players set to miss the first part of IPL
The contracted Indian Premier League (IPL) from Australia and England are all set to miss the first part of the IPL. Involving in the ongoing series the players will miss the first
First time I have not been abused by English crowd, it's nice: David Warner
Australian opener David Warner having a good feeling as he was not taunted by the English fans for the first time. Australia and England faced each other in their first match of 3
Smith surprised by Root's omission from the squad
Veteran Australia’s Steve Smith has expressed wonder with the omission of England Test skipper Joe Root from the squad against Australia. The batsman also feels that Root is a terr
Aussies unlikely to tour Europe, says Warner
Aussies have been scheduled to play against Scotland in a T20 on June 29 before playing three T20s and three ODIs against the defending champions of 50-over cricket England from Ju
'Australia's target is to win Tests, not hitting helmets'
Australia coach Justin Langer has refuted to engage in 'bouncer battle' with England even after Steve Smith was ruled out of the third Ashes Test due to concussion after being stru
Five narrowest Test wins in history in terms of run
On Monday, New Zealand pulled off a stunning 4 runs win against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.The dramatic win was the fifth in the list of narrowest wins in 2327 matches Test history.Here