Asian Games News
Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest cricketer to hit T20I century, breaks Shubman Gill's record

Men's cricket has startedrelatively late compared to other events at the Asian Games. This is the firsttime that the Indian cricket team participated in the Asian Games. The women'

Bangladesh announce squad for Asian Games

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the 15-member squad for the 19th Asian Games. Saif Hassan willlead the team. The Bangladesh team will fly to Hangzhou, China on Septembe

Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh's long-time record for fastest T20I fifty

Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Aireehas broken a record formerly held by India's cricketing star Yuvraj Singh.Airee shocked the cricket world by scoring the quickest-ever fifty in Twe

Sri Lanka announce Men's and Women's squads for Asian Games

Sri Lanka has named its men's and women's squads for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, which will take place from September 23 to October 8.Sri Lanka Cricket has announced 15-membe

Shivam Mavi to miss majority of domestic season due to injury

The seamer Shivam Mavi faces alengthy absence from cricket after being replaced by Akash Deep on India'sAsian Games squad. The 24-year-old bowler was hurt the day before he was toa

Joy's 119, Rishad's 4-fer gives Asian Games squad comfortable win

The Asian Games squad also wonthe second T20 practice match between the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers and theAsian Games squad. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a century for the Asian Ga

Soumya, Sohan's shadow team lost to Asian Games squad by 20 runs

The Asian Games squad won the practicematch against the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers. In this T20 format match, the shadowteam's innings stopped at 147 runs in response to the Asi

VVS Laxman named as India men's team coach in Asian Games

Former India cricketer VVS Laxmanwill travel as the chief coach for India's men's team. They will have Sairaj Bahutuleas their bowling coach and Munish Bali as their fielding instr

BCB announces strong women's squad for Asian Games

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the women's squad for the Asian Games Cricket to be held inChina. The 19th Asian Games will be held in Guangzhou. Tigresses will playund

PCB announces Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday that all-rounder Qasim Akram will headline the Pakistan Shaheens in the 19th Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China. The event

Bangladesh umpire Mukul to officiate in Asia Cup, Saikat in Afghanistan-Pakistan series

Bangladesh are improving day byday in field cricket as well as in umpiring. As a result, Bangladeshi umpiresare now getting opportunities in big events besides franchise cricket. L

Nepal announce squad for Asian Games

On Friday, the Nepalese men'scricket squad that will compete in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, wasrevealed. The games will take place in August.The names of all 15 player

