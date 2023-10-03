Asian Games News
Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest cricketer to hit T20I century, breaks Shubman Gill's record
Men's cricket has startedrelatively late compared to other events at the Asian Games. This is the firsttime that the Indian cricket team participated in the Asian Games. The women'
Bangladesh announce squad for Asian Games
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the 15-member squad for the 19th Asian Games. Saif Hassan willlead the team. The Bangladesh team will fly to Hangzhou, China on Septembe
Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh's long-time record for fastest T20I fifty
Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Aireehas broken a record formerly held by India's cricketing star Yuvraj Singh.Airee shocked the cricket world by scoring the quickest-ever fifty in Twe
Sri Lanka announce Men's and Women's squads for Asian Games
Sri Lanka has named its men's and women's squads for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, which will take place from September 23 to October 8.Sri Lanka Cricket has announced 15-membe
Shivam Mavi to miss majority of domestic season due to injury
The seamer Shivam Mavi faces alengthy absence from cricket after being replaced by Akash Deep on India'sAsian Games squad. The 24-year-old bowler was hurt the day before he was toa
Joy's 119, Rishad's 4-fer gives Asian Games squad comfortable win
The Asian Games squad also wonthe second T20 practice match between the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers and theAsian Games squad. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a century for the Asian Ga
Soumya, Sohan's shadow team lost to Asian Games squad by 20 runs
The Asian Games squad won the practicematch against the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers. In this T20 format match, the shadowteam's innings stopped at 147 runs in response to the Asi
VVS Laxman named as India men's team coach in Asian Games
Former India cricketer VVS Laxmanwill travel as the chief coach for India's men's team. They will have Sairaj Bahutuleas their bowling coach and Munish Bali as their fielding instr
BCB announces strong women's squad for Asian Games
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the women's squad for the Asian Games Cricket to be held inChina. The 19th Asian Games will be held in Guangzhou. Tigresses will playund
PCB announces Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games
The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday that all-rounder Qasim Akram will headline the Pakistan Shaheens in the 19th Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China. The event
Bangladesh umpire Mukul to officiate in Asia Cup, Saikat in Afghanistan-Pakistan series
Bangladesh are improving day byday in field cricket as well as in umpiring. As a result, Bangladeshi umpiresare now getting opportunities in big events besides franchise cricket. L
Nepal announce squad for Asian Games
On Friday, the Nepalese men'scricket squad that will compete in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, wasrevealed. The games will take place in August.The names of all 15 player