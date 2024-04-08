Angelo Mathews News
SLC announces the complete schedule of Lankan Premier League 2024
The Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) has announced the fixture of Lankan Premier League 2024. The Lankan league is set to be commenced from Tuesday (2nd July) with the final will held on 2
Bangladesh on the verge of another huge defeat to Sri Lanka
Bangladesh are one the verge of gliding down to another massive defeat to Sri Lanka. Bangladesh are 268-7 after the day 4 off Chattogram test and need 243 more runs to win the game
Sri Lanka to bat one more session to get 500 runs on board
Sri Lanka are way ahead of Bangladesh after the day 3 in Chattogram test. Bangladesh were bowled out for only 178 runs and were trailing Sri Lanka by a mountainous 353 runs. Only M
Sri Lanka are firmly in control of the Chattogram Test with 455 run lead
The Mendis duo along with Mathews hammer Bangladesh as the target is 166 to level up the series
Sri Lanka have posted 165 runs in the second T20I of the series. Cameos from Kamindu Mendis [37 off 27], Angelo Mathews[ and Kusal Mendis [36 off 22] aided Sri Lanka to post 165-5
Angelo Mathews criticizes former national team selectors
Veteran all-rounder AngeloMathews was once a regular face of the Sri Lankan team. With the passage oftime, he is not so regular in the team anymore. But after a long time, Mathewsp
Angelo Mathews in Sri Lanka's T20I squad after three years
After almost three years, SriLankan veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews is waiting to enter the field ininternational T20. He has been called up for the three-match T20I seriesagain
Bizarre incident in BBL as Haris Rauf walks to the crease without pads
Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf didnot wear pads as he arrived to the crease to bat in Saturday's Big Bash League(BBL) match against the Sydney Thunder.Shakib Al Hasan created a f
Kohler-Cadmore, Thushara help Deccan Gladiators blow away Northern Warriors
Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s blisteringknock of 69 off just 19 balls studded with a shower of eight sixes and fourboundaries, and Nuwan Thushara’s deadly four-wicket spell blew away Northe
New York Strikers win low-scoring intense battle over Northern Warriors
A spirited bowling display by NewYork Strikers restricted Northern Warriors to 88 for 3 in 10 overs. NorthernWarriors, however, refused to surrender easily and fought till the last
Abu Dhabi T10 2023: The Captain's Reveal
In anticipation of anotherexplosive season of cricket's fastest format, Abu Dhabi T10 2023 edition,announced the captains for the season at a press conference held in SheikhZayed C
MCC comments on Angelo Mathews' "timed-out" dismissal
Finally, the Marylebone CricketClub (MCC) opened up about Shakib Al Hasan's timed-out controversy againstAngelo Mathews. And the MCC has made it clear that such a dismissal is norm