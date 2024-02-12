Alzarri Joseph News
Bizarre run-out controversy in Australia-West Indies second T20I
A major controversy over umpiringwas seen in Australia - West Indies 2nd T20I. As the players did not apply, theumpire did not announce a single wicket decision in favor of Austral
Australia declare innings despite 35 runs behind West Indies on second day
West Indies ended the second daywith a lead of 35 runs against Australia in the Gabba Test. West Indies wereall out for 311 runs in the first innings. In reply, Australia declared
7 new faces in West Indies squad for Australia Tests
West Indies will tour Australiain January. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad aheadof the two Test matches of the upcoming tour. Seven new faces have beeni
West Indies exclude Shimron Hetmyer for last two England T20Is
Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph willbe rested for the remaining two West Indies T20I matches against England, withShimron Hetmyer being left out of the team.Hetmyer has been out of form
Shubman Gill enters top 5 in latest ICC ODI Rankings
Indian cricketers have improvedwell in the latest ICC rankings. Opener Shubman Gill is among the top five battersin the ODI rankings. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav has taken the
Nicholas Pooran penalized for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Hero of West Indies' two-wicketwin against India in Monday's second T20 International, wicket-keeper batter NicholasPooran, has been fined 15 percent of his match money for publicl
Nicholas Pooran's stellar 67 aids Windies win the second T20I by 2 wickets
West Indies have thumped India in the second T20I by 2 wickets on Sunday (6th August) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Windies bowlers restricted men in blue for a paltry 152 before
Ravichandran Ashwin becomes third Indian cricketer to take 700 international wickets
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwinwas on the verge of a new feat in international cricket before the first Testagainst West Indies. He was just four wickets short of 700 wickets
Van Beek's all rounder super over masterclass crushes down Windies in a thriller
Netherlands won a thriller against Windies which went down to the wire in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on 26th June (Monday).Earlier the day winning the toss Netherlands o
Hope, Pooran star in Windies' crushing win over Nepal
West Indies crushed Nepal by a massive margin of 101 runs on Thursday (22 June) in Harare. Skipper Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran's dual centuries along with pacers exceptional bowl
Defending champions Gujarat start IPL 2023 with 5-wicket win against Chennai
Defending champions GujaratTitans have started the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL)with a thumping 5-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring gameon F
Rashid Khan reclaims No. 1 spot in T20I bowling rankings
After Afghanistan's historicseries win against Pakistan, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has got big newsin the rankings. He has come to the top in the ICC T20 ranking of bowlers.