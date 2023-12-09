Ajaz Patel News
Sometimes the spider gets trapped in its own web: Harsha Bhogle takes a dig at Bangladesh
India's popular commentatorHarsha Bhogle trolls the Bangladesh team after the defeat in the second Testagainst New Zealand. Hosts Bangladesh lost against New Zealand by 4 wickets o
Glenn Phillips runs riot as his 4 wicket haul decimates Bangladesh to 310-9 after day 1
Bangladesh finished their day at 310-9. Mahmudul Hasan Joy's gritty 86 and Nurul Hasan Sohan's quick-fire 29 helped Bangladesh cruise pass 300 mark. On the other hand, New Zealand'
We are looking forward to our spinners showcasing their skills: Tim Southee
Ajaz Patel built an incrediblefeat on Indian soil. By taking 10 wickets in the innings, he wrote his name inthe record book. However, in the next match, he was dropped from the XI
New Zealand name spin-heavy Test squad for Bangladesh Tests
Keeping in mind the spincondition for the Test series against Bangladesh, New Zealand have announced aspin-heavy squad. Pacer Trent Boult is not in this series. Kiwis will come to
Ajaz Patel, Tim Seifert added in New Zealand A squad to tour Australia
New Zealand A squad of seven international players and two new faces has been selected for the upcoming tour of Australia, the country's Cricket Board said on Tuesday.Ajaz Patel an
Ajaz Patel replaces injured Kuhnemann to join Durham for County Championship
New Zealand left-hander Ajaz Patel has joined Durham in place of Australia's Matt Kuhnemann, who had to terminate his contract after suffering a back injury at the Glamorgan game i
Kyle Jamieson returns to New Zealand squad for England Tests
New Zealand have announced the14-member squad ahead of the two-match Test series against England. All-rounderKyle Jamieson returns to the team after almost eight months. Spinner Is
Latham, Conway make strong start after Pakistan score 438 runs in first innings
New Zealand are responding wellto the big total of hosts Pakistan in the ongoing Karachi Test. Batting firston good batting, the hosts scored 438 runs in the first innings. In repl
Ajaz Patel and Michael Bracewell obtained maiden New Zealand central contract
Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel is poised to return to New Zealand's central-signed roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season, along with a first offer for all-rounder Michael Bracewell.
10-fer hero Ajaz Patel wins POTM award for December
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel has won the ICC player of the month award for the month of December.Patel became the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets i
Ajaz Patel not surprised being left out against Bangladesh
Mumbai born Ajaz Patel played for New Zealand. A few days ago, he made history by taking 10 wickets in an innings in the Mumbai Test against India. But surprisingly he is not inc
No Ajaz Patel in New Zealand squad for Bangladesh series
New Zealand have announced a 13-man squad for two Tests against Bangladesh to be held in the new year.Regular skipper Kane Williamson misses out with elbow injury. Tom Latham will