ACB News
thumb

Rashid Khan misses out Afghanistan squad for one-off Test against Sri Lanka

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the 16-member squad for the one-off Test against Sri Lanka.Rashid Khan isn’t in the team as he’s not fully recovered from injury ye

thumb

Afghanistan to play Tests against Sri Lanka and Ireland

Afghanistan are still strugglingin Test cricket, the elite format of cricket. In all, they have played only 7Tests so far, 1 after April 2021. However, the Afghans are getting a ch

thumb

Farooqi, Naveen, Mujeeb to receive restricted NOCs as ACB softens sanctions

On Monday, January 8th, theAfghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officially declared that sanctions againstthree players—Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman had beenmod

thumb

Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns to Afghanistan squad for India series

Finally, Mujeeb Ur Rahman hasbeen returned to the national team of Afghanistan. In the last few days, there hasbeen some apprehension about the future of Mujeeb in the national tea

thumb

Jonathan Trott to continue as Afghanistan head coach

The contract that Jonathan Trott,a former batter for England, has as head coach of the Afghanistan men's cricketteam has been extended for an additional year. This comes after Trot

thumb

Naveen, Farooqi named in Afghanistan squad, Mujeeb misses out

The fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haqand Fazalhaq Farooqi have been selected for Afghanistan's Twenty20International series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, spinnerMujeeb

thumb

Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi to miss IPL 2024 as ACB decides not to grant them NOCs

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has penalized Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq forprioritizing personal interests over playing for Afghanistan. The cricket

thumb

SLC offers 'home' for Afghanistan and India-Pakistan matches

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasexpressed its desire to host all of Afghanistan's home series in Sri Lanka. Italso wants to host all the India-Pakistan matches in Sri Lanka. These sugge

thumb

ACB approaches SLC to host its ODI series against Pakistan

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has beenapproached by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to host its ODI bilateralhome series against Pakistan next month, one of the top SLC board officia

thumb

Indian support staff's concern over touring Pakistan

The next edition of the Asia Cupis being scheduled to take place in Pakistan and India's cricket team refusingto travel there, concerns are also likely to be mounted on a few India

thumb

No Rashid Khan in Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh Test

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the Afghanistan squad for the one-off Test againstBangladesh. Star cricketer Rashid Khan, who missed the first two matches of there

thumb

SLC's sporting gesture: allows Afghanistan team to take inaugural trophy home

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has showna good gesture by allowing the ‘special trophy’ to be taken away to Kabul. The three-match inaugural bilateralODI series between the Sri Lankan tea

