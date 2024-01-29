ACB News
Rashid Khan misses out Afghanistan squad for one-off Test against Sri Lanka
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the 16-member squad for the one-off Test against Sri Lanka.Rashid Khan isn’t in the team as he’s not fully recovered from injury ye
Afghanistan to play Tests against Sri Lanka and Ireland
Afghanistan are still strugglingin Test cricket, the elite format of cricket. In all, they have played only 7Tests so far, 1 after April 2021. However, the Afghans are getting a ch
Farooqi, Naveen, Mujeeb to receive restricted NOCs as ACB softens sanctions
On Monday, January 8th, theAfghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officially declared that sanctions againstthree players—Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman had beenmod
Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns to Afghanistan squad for India series
Finally, Mujeeb Ur Rahman hasbeen returned to the national team of Afghanistan. In the last few days, there hasbeen some apprehension about the future of Mujeeb in the national tea
Jonathan Trott to continue as Afghanistan head coach
The contract that Jonathan Trott,a former batter for England, has as head coach of the Afghanistan men's cricketteam has been extended for an additional year. This comes after Trot
Naveen, Farooqi named in Afghanistan squad, Mujeeb misses out
The fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haqand Fazalhaq Farooqi have been selected for Afghanistan's Twenty20International series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, spinnerMujeeb
Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi to miss IPL 2024 as ACB decides not to grant them NOCs
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has penalized Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq forprioritizing personal interests over playing for Afghanistan. The cricket
SLC offers 'home' for Afghanistan and India-Pakistan matches
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasexpressed its desire to host all of Afghanistan's home series in Sri Lanka. Italso wants to host all the India-Pakistan matches in Sri Lanka. These sugge
ACB approaches SLC to host its ODI series against Pakistan
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has beenapproached by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to host its ODI bilateralhome series against Pakistan next month, one of the top SLC board officia
Indian support staff's concern over touring Pakistan
The next edition of the Asia Cupis being scheduled to take place in Pakistan and India's cricket team refusingto travel there, concerns are also likely to be mounted on a few India
No Rashid Khan in Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh Test
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the Afghanistan squad for the one-off Test againstBangladesh. Star cricketer Rashid Khan, who missed the first two matches of there
SLC's sporting gesture: allows Afghanistan team to take inaugural trophy home
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has showna good gesture by allowing the ‘special trophy’ to be taken away to Kabul. The three-match inaugural bilateralODI series between the Sri Lankan tea