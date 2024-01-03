Abdullah Shafique News
Pakistan openers start new year with an unwanted record
The new year 2024 has started.And in this new year, Pakistan's two openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayubhave made an unexpected record. Both of them started the new year by scori
Gritty Pakistani openers show them hope after day 2 in Perth
Pakistan finished on 132-2 after the day two in Perth test trailing by 355 runs. Aamer Jamal's 6 fer on debut helped Pakistan bundle Australia out before 500, 486. And then the Pak
I think it's easy to make runs after playing 3 or 4 overs for the batters: Fakhar
Pakistan has finally seen victoryin the World Cup. After losing four matches in a row, Pakistan won their thirdmatch in their seventh match. Babar Azam's team won by 7 wickets agai
Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi set up Pakistan's comprehensive victory over Bangladesh
Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Tuesday (31st October) at Eden Gardens. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim Junior's three fers helped Pakistan steamrolling over Bangladesh.
World Cup 2023: Marco Jansen gets rid of Abdullah Shafique with a short ball
Pakistan's opening batsman Abdullah Shafique had a bad day at the office as he departed for a cheap score against South Africa in the 26th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023
Abdullah Shafique thinks "missed catches" didn't cost them the match against Australia
In the wake of Pakistan'sdisheartening loss to Australia by 62 runs in the 18th match of the ODI WorldCup 2023 on Friday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Pakistan openerAbdu
Pakistan players hit by viral fever ahead of their match against Australia
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially announced that the Pakistan team's scheduled training session on Tuesday had been canceled, indicating a strategic move to provide pl
We’ve found a player just like Babar Azam: Shoaib Akhtar impressed with Abdullah Shafique
Pakistan chased a record total of344 runs yesterday against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup in Hyderabad. MohammadRizwan and Abdullah Shafique, both making their tournament debu
Babar Azam lauds Abdullah and Rizwan after Pakistan's massive win over Sri Lanka
Pakistan captain Babar Azam couldn't have asked for a better performance from his players in the recently-concluded game against Sri Lanka at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in
All the records of Pakistan against Sri Lanka
In the second match of the day inthe ongoing ODI World Cup, Sri Lanka put up a huge collection of 344 runs bybatting first. Chasing that run, Pakistan won by 6 wickets. Mohammad Ri
Abdullah Shafique achieve a unique Record on World Cup Debut
Abdullah Shafique became the first Pakistani to score a century on his World Cup debut when he scored a rescuing 113-run innings against Sri Lanka.World Cup debutant for Pakistan A
Rizwan - Shafique stellar 176 run stand crushes Sri Lanka
Pakistan have beaten Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Tuesday (10th October). Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 134* and Abdullah Shafique's fantastic 113 defied Mendis' swashbuckling 122 and Sa