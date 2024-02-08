Joe Root News
Root doesn't need to be a Bazballer: Vaughan
England's experienced batter JoeRoot is not in the familiar rhythm of the tour of India. He scored a total of52 runs in four innings. The style of batting is also not easy at all.
Joe Root becomes 1st England batsman to score 1000 runs in ODI World Cup
Joe Root became the first English batsman to score 1000 runs in the history of the mega event after he achieved the feat against Pakistan.The 2023 ODI World Cup may not have gone t
Joe Root's form has been most damaging to England's batting, says Gautam Gambhir
Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir named star batsman Joe Root's poor form as the main reason for England's difficulties in the 2023 World Cup.Legendary Indian batsman Gautam Gamb
Joe Root becomes England's all-time leading run-scorer in ODI World Cup
During the encounter betweenEngland and Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday, England batter Joe Root becamethe country's all-time leading run scorer in One-Day International World
Conway and Ravindra destroy defending champs England to kickoff WC
New Zealand start their World Cup campaign in the most perfect way possible, as Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra hand defending champions England a massive defeat. The Kiwis beat E
Joe Root included in England squad for first Ireland ODI
Joe Root was not in the 13-man Englandsquad announced for the three-match ODI series against Ireland. None of the 15members of the World Cup squad were included in the Ireland seri
England cricketers see huge boost in latest ICC rankings
A thrilling Ashes ended withEngland winning the Oval Test. The excellent performance of the Englishcricketers in the match has also affected the ICC rankings. Several Englandcricke
Joe Root equals Sachin Tendulkar's record in Tests
England star batter Joe Root tiedthe huge record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The Englishman has nowreached scores of 300 or higher in the Test series the same amount of
Stuart Broad explains his strange act before Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal
Stuart Broad has explained thereason behind his bizarre but successful decision to switch the bails on MarnusLabuschagne's stumps one delivery prior to the batter’s dismissal.Labus
England's Ashes players might miss couple of The Hundred games
The availability of England'smen's Ashes players will be determined after an evaluation, although those whohave been overworked are expected to miss at least the first two matches
Joe Root replace Labuschagne to become new No. 1 ICC Test Batter rankings
Marnus Labuschagne's reign as the world's top Test batsman is over as England's Joe Root has replaced the Australian at the top of the latest ICC men's Test batsman rankings.Joe Ro
Babar Azam overtakes Joe Root in Latest ICC Test Ranking
In the latest update of the ICC Test batsmen rankings, Babar Azam has moved up to fourth place after completing a one-off Test match between England and Ireland.Babar Azam has move