Asia Cup News Updates
Shakib is doing well as captain: Irfan Pathan
Bangladesh have had a poor AsiaCup this year, with the exception of their Super Four victory against India.However, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan was impressed with the perfo
No one but Bangladesh could compete with India in the Asia Cup: Irfan Pathan
India defeated Sri Lanka by 10wickets in the Asia Cup final. Sri Lankans could not stand in front of India inthe final. All the Lankan batters failed to put up resistance. Sri Lank
Watch: Virat Kohli gives an epic reaction after Ishan Kishan imitates his walk
Virat Kohli came up with an epic reaction to Ishan Kishan's imitation of the former's walk in the wake of India's Asia Cup 2023 titletriumph.In a video clip that has been doing the
Kuldeep Yadav credits Rohit Sharma after scintillating performance in Asia Cup 2023
India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was not a regular feature of national setup in limited-overs cricket in the recent past years. However, the left-arm spinner didn't bat an eye
"This cash prize goes to the groundsmen" - Siraj wins hearts with his incredible gesture
India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj drew plaudits for his exceptional bowling performance against Sri Lanka in the all-important Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo. The right-arm fast b
"Such a performance we will cherish for a long time," says Rohit Sharma after India lift Asia Cup title
Indian captain Rohit Sharma couldn't be any happier after Team India's Asia Cup title triumph against Sri Lanka in the final showdown. The Men in Blue ripped through the defence of
Points Table
Group A
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Sri Lanka
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.594
|4
|2
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.373
|2
|3
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.910
|0
Super Four
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|India
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1.753
|4
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|-0.134
|4
|3
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.463
|2
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-1.283
|2