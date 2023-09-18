
Asia Cup News Updates

thumb

Shakib is doing well as captain: Irfan Pathan

Bangladesh have had a poor AsiaCup this year, with the exception of their Super Four victory against India.However, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan was impressed with the perfo

thumb

No one but Bangladesh could compete with India in the Asia Cup: Irfan Pathan

India defeated Sri Lanka by 10wickets in the Asia Cup final. Sri Lankans could not stand in front of India inthe final. All the Lankan batters failed to put up resistance. Sri Lank

thumb

Watch: Virat Kohli gives an epic reaction after Ishan Kishan imitates his walk

Virat Kohli came up with an epic reaction to Ishan Kishan's imitation of the former's walk in the wake of India's Asia Cup 2023 titletriumph.In a video clip that has been doing the

thumb

Kuldeep Yadav credits Rohit Sharma after scintillating performance in Asia Cup 2023

India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was not a regular feature of national setup in limited-overs cricket in the recent past years. However, the left-arm spinner didn't bat an eye

thumb

"This cash prize goes to the groundsmen" - Siraj wins hearts with his incredible gesture

India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj drew plaudits for his exceptional bowling performance against Sri Lanka in the all-important Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo. The right-arm fast b

thumb

"Such a performance we will cherish for a long time," says Rohit Sharma after India lift Asia Cup title

Indian captain Rohit Sharma couldn't be any happier after Team India's Asia Cup title triumph against Sri Lanka in the final showdown. The Men in Blue ripped through the defence of

Points Table

Group A

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1PakistanPakistan210104.7603
2IndiaIndia210101.0283
3NepalNepal20200-3.5720

Group B

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Sri LankaSri Lanka220000.5944
2BangladeshBangladesh211000.3732
3AfghanistanAfghanistan20200-0.9100

Super Four

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1IndiaIndia321001.7534
2Sri LankaSri Lanka32100-0.1344
3BangladeshBangladesh31200-0.4632
4PakistanPakistan31200-1.2832
