ICC Cricket World Cup News Updates

Pat Cummins shares his favorite memory in India

Australian captain Pat Cummins had a Q&amp;amp;A session with his fans via his official Instagram account on Sunday as he answered a raft of questions. Cummins shared this via his

ICC World Cup 2023 breaks broadcast and digital records

The ODI World Cup ended more thana month ago. Apart from successfully hosting the World Cup, India, one of themost influential countries in the cricket world, has also set a new re

Brian Lara lauds Virat Kohli for his record-breaking performance in World Cup 2023

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli brought the best out of himself in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament, wherein he shattered multiple records. The right-handed batsman ba

Ravichandran Ashwin breaks silence after not playing the 2023 World Cup final

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played just one game in the entire ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 and his solitary appearance came against Australia in the team's ope

Kashmir students accused of terrorism for ‘celebrating’ India World Cup defeat

After the recently concluded ICC ODIWorld Cup final between India and Australia, seven students from Jammu andKashmir were taken into custody for celebrating India's defeat. This w

It was as quiet as a library: Pat Cummins recalls Virat Kohli's dismissal in ODI World Cup final

Australia defeated India by 6 wicketsin the ICC ODI World Cup final. A week after the final, Australian captainCummins is still reeling in those sweet memories. In a special interv

Points Table

ICC Cricket World Cup

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1IndiaIndia990002.57018
2South AfricaSouth Africa972001.26114
3AustraliaAustralia972000.84114
4New ZealandNew Zealand954000.74310
5PakistanPakistan94500-0.1998
6AfghanistanAfghanistan94500-0.3368
7EnglandEngland93600-0.5726
8BangladeshBangladesh92700-1.0874
9Sri LankaSri Lanka92700-1.4194
10NetherlandsNetherlands92700-1.8254
