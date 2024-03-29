Bangladesh Premier League News Updates
Mushfiqur keeps faith in Soumya
Soumya Sarkar is a cricketer whobrings a lot of potential in the country's cricket. However, how much he hasbeen able to leave an impression of his potential or ability on theinter
"A team was laughing when we took Taijul in the draft"
Taijul Islam can be called thehidden hero of the country's cricket. Despite bringing success to Bangladeshregularly in Test cricket, the discussion is much less than other crickete
Tamim doesn't play to answer any critic
Tamim Iqbal's team Fortune Barishaltook home the BPL trophy. Barishal won the title by crushing Comilla Victoriansin the final. As a result of this great victory, Barishal became t
Tamim delighted with Shoriful and Hridoy's performances of BPL 2024
The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. Fortune Barishal have beaten Co
I think Saifuddin's inclusion was very important for us: Tamim
Fortune Barishal have become thechampion in this season of BPL. Barishal have been crowned the best afterdefeating four-time champions Comilla Victorians in the mega final. This is
The best xi of this BPL in the eyes of BDCrictime
The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. It has been a great tournament
Points Table
BPL
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Chattogram Challengers
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|-0.134
|10
|2
|Fortune Barisal
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0.244
|14
|3
|Khulna Tigers
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|-0.127
|10
|4
|Dhaka Dominators
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|-0.003
|8
|5
|Comilla Victorians
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0.709
|12
|6
|Sylhet Strikers
|9
|1
|8
|0
|0
|-0.696
|2