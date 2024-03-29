
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Bangladesh Premier League Live Scores, Fixtures Point Table, Stats

Bangladesh Premier League News Updates

thumb

Mushfiqur keeps faith in Soumya

Soumya Sarkar is a cricketer whobrings a lot of potential in the country's cricket. However, how much he hasbeen able to leave an impression of his potential or ability on theinter

thumb

"A team was laughing when we took Taijul in the draft"

Taijul Islam can be called thehidden hero of the country's cricket. Despite bringing success to Bangladeshregularly in Test cricket, the discussion is much less than other crickete

thumb

Tamim doesn't play to answer any critic

Tamim Iqbal's team Fortune Barishaltook home the BPL trophy. Barishal won the title by crushing Comilla Victoriansin the final. As a result of this great victory, Barishal became t

thumb

Tamim delighted with Shoriful and Hridoy's performances of BPL 2024

The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. Fortune Barishal have beaten Co

thumb

I think Saifuddin's inclusion was very important for us: Tamim

Fortune Barishal have become thechampion in this season of BPL. Barishal have been crowned the best afterdefeating four-time champions Comilla Victorians in the mega final. This is

thumb

The best xi of this BPL in the eyes of BDCrictime

The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. It has been a great tournament

Points Table

BPL

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Chattogram ChallengersChattogram Challengers105500-0.13410
2Fortune BarisalFortune Barisal972000.24414
3Khulna TigersKhulna Tigers105500-0.12710
4Dhaka DominatorsDhaka Dominators94500-0.0038
5Comilla VictoriansComilla Victorians963000.70912
6Sylhet StrikersSylhet Strikers91800-0.6962
