Josh Brown set to leave Brisbane Heat for Melbourne Renegades

Brisbane Heat's cult hero and power hitter batter Josh Brown has left Brisbane for Melbourne Renegades in a two year deal. Josh BrownJosh Brown was one of the main factors behind B

Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco

Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain

The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis

BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know

The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The

Izharulhaq Naveed joins Sydney Sixers as Rehan Ahmed withdraws in BBL 13

The Sydney Sixers have recalled Afghanistan legspinner Izharulhaq Naveed for this season's BBL after England's Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the tournament after being selected for the

Imad Wasim to play for Melbourne Stars in BBL 13

The Melbourne Stars have secured the services of recently retired Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, who will wear the Stars jersey for the remaining matches of the tournament after

