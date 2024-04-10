Nitish Kumar Reddy News
This kid has so much talent: Brian Lara praises Nitish Kumar Reddy
Legendary West Indies batsman andformer Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara believes Nitish Kumar Reddy,20, will have a breakout season after shining in the Hyderabad’s last-
"He is the next big thing" - Hanuma Vihari heaps praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder
The Andhra Pradesh-based cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy got heaped praise from Hanuma Vihari after he made a promising start for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he smashed a winning six again