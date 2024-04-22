
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Indian cricket team
Indian cricket team News
thumb

"UK Venues Consider Hosting Test Series between India and Pakistan"

The last Test series between India and Pakistan took place during the 2007/08 season in India, while their last white-ball bilateral series occurred six years later in 2012/13. Eve

thumb

WATCH: When Virat Kohli celebrated Holi with Rohit Sharma and sang 'calm down'

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is currently busy prepping for the next game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which is slated to be held today night at M C

thumb

Kuldeep Yadav sheds light on his bowling performance after MS Dhoni's retirement

India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has admitted that his bowling performance hasn't been great after MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket. Despite the fact that he p

thumb

Brad Haddin opens up on comparisons between Kohli and Rohit's captaincy styles

Former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin made the headlines after he shed light on comparisons between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's captaincy styles. Virat Kohli served as the Ind

thumb

Irfan Pathan showers praise on Sai Sudharsan for his compelling knock against South Africa

Former Indian bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan reserved the highest respect for Sai Sudharsan for his mature and compelling knock in the first ODI against South Africa atNew Wander

thumb

Sunil Gavaskar backs Team India to clinch historic Test series in South Africa

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has backed the Indian cricket team to come through with flying colours in the two-match Test series against South Africa in South Africa. It

thumb

Arshdeep Singh thanks KL Rahul for backing him in bagging a fifer

India's left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh stuck to his subtle bowling variation of line and length in the first ODI against South Africa and all his hard work bore fruit in Johan

thumb

Everyone is performing and trying to do well for the country: KL Rahul

India's interim captain KL Rahul couldn't be any happier upon seeing his team put up a clinical and comprehensive performance against the South African cricket team in the first of

thumb

Vice-captain does not have any value these days: Aakash Chopra

The ultimate role of a vice-captain is to provide support to the captain and step in when the captain is unavailable. For the record, the vice-captain is regarded as a second-in-co

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav equals Virat Kohli's record in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav is known for his aggressive and fearless approach to batting and is certainly not afraid to take on bowlers and plays a wide range of shots, including innovative s

thumb

IND vs SA: Aakash Chopra reckons six Indian players will now not play cricket in the T20I series

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is of the notion that as many as six Indian players will not spice it up in the T20I series against South Africa. The first of the three-match

thumb

Harbhajan Singh reacts to Sanju Samson's comeback for South Africa ODIs

Sanju Samson has been in and out of the Indian cricket team's set-up in the last few years. Despitethe limited opportunities, he has often delivered the goods and lived up to his r

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.