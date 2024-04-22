Indian cricket team News
"UK Venues Consider Hosting Test Series between India and Pakistan"
The last Test series between India and Pakistan took place during the 2007/08 season in India, while their last white-ball bilateral series occurred six years later in 2012/13. Eve
WATCH: When Virat Kohli celebrated Holi with Rohit Sharma and sang 'calm down'
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is currently busy prepping for the next game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which is slated to be held today night at M C
Kuldeep Yadav sheds light on his bowling performance after MS Dhoni's retirement
India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has admitted that his bowling performance hasn't been great after MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket. Despite the fact that he p
Brad Haddin opens up on comparisons between Kohli and Rohit's captaincy styles
Former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin made the headlines after he shed light on comparisons between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's captaincy styles. Virat Kohli served as the Ind
Irfan Pathan showers praise on Sai Sudharsan for his compelling knock against South Africa
Former Indian bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan reserved the highest respect for Sai Sudharsan for his mature and compelling knock in the first ODI against South Africa atNew Wander
Sunil Gavaskar backs Team India to clinch historic Test series in South Africa
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has backed the Indian cricket team to come through with flying colours in the two-match Test series against South Africa in South Africa. It
Arshdeep Singh thanks KL Rahul for backing him in bagging a fifer
India's left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh stuck to his subtle bowling variation of line and length in the first ODI against South Africa and all his hard work bore fruit in Johan
Everyone is performing and trying to do well for the country: KL Rahul
India's interim captain KL Rahul couldn't be any happier upon seeing his team put up a clinical and comprehensive performance against the South African cricket team in the first of
Vice-captain does not have any value these days: Aakash Chopra
The ultimate role of a vice-captain is to provide support to the captain and step in when the captain is unavailable. For the record, the vice-captain is regarded as a second-in-co
Suryakumar Yadav equals Virat Kohli's record in T20Is
Suryakumar Yadav is known for his aggressive and fearless approach to batting and is certainly not afraid to take on bowlers and plays a wide range of shots, including innovative s
IND vs SA: Aakash Chopra reckons six Indian players will now not play cricket in the T20I series
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is of the notion that as many as six Indian players will not spice it up in the T20I series against South Africa. The first of the three-match
Harbhajan Singh reacts to Sanju Samson's comeback for South Africa ODIs
Sanju Samson has been in and out of the Indian cricket team's set-up in the last few years. Despitethe limited opportunities, he has often delivered the goods and lived up to his r