Prasidh Krishna News
Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be commenced from 22nd March. But sad news coming up as Mohammad Shami and Prasidh Krishna both have been ruled out of IPL 2024. Prasidh K
Hardik Pandya ruled out of ODI World Cup, Prasidh Krishna named as replacement
India’s star all-rounder HardikPandya has been ruled out for the rest of the ODI World Cup after failing torecuperate from an ankle injury.India's bowling all-rounderHardik Pandya
Live: India field first; Tilak Varma, Tanzim Hasan Sakib make debut
India have won the toss and electedto field first in the last match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup onFriday (September 15) in Colombo. Tilak VarmaIndia have already confir
Bumrah's impressive comeback outing helps India win against Ireland by 2 runs
India have registered their first victory against Ireland in the very first match of the T20I series by 2 runs (DLS method) on Friday (18th August) in the Dublin. Bowlers fantastic
Indian Pacer Prasidh Krishna doubtful for the 2023 World Cup
Prasidh Krishna, fast bowler for young Team India, who has not had cricket action since August 2022 due to a stress fracture, is unlikely to be fit in time for the 2023 ODI World C
Injured Prasidh Krishna replaced by Shardul in India A squad
Fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has replaced Prasidh Krishna in the India A squad for the ongoing three-game series against the New Zealand A in Bengaluru.Shardul Thakur ha
Four Indian star players to play for Leicestershire in practice match
India will take on Leicestershirein a four-day practice match beginning June 23 at the Leicestershire CountyGround in preparation for the much-awaited rescheduled 5th Test between
Gujarat Titans win IPL title convincingly in their inaugural season
New IPL franchise Gujarat Titanshave won the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) seasonbeating Rajasthan Royals by a big margin of 7 wickets in the final on Sunday(May
Another Buttler century sets up RR vs GT final
Rajasthan Royals (RR) havereached the final for the first time since 2008 beating Royal Challengers (RCB)Bangalore by 7 wickets on Friday (May 27) in Ahmedabad in the ongoing India
Brilliant Prasidh ensures series for India
India beat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday. Chasing the target of 238 runs, West Indies were reduced to 193 runs.Brilliant Prasidh ensures series for IndiaYo
KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna tests positive for COVID-19: Reports
Five days ago, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy and right-arm fast-medium bowler Sandeep Warrier tested positive for coronavirus. As per the reports, Varun Chakravarthy went to a loc
"It was time I did something" - Prasidh Krishna on intense battle with Jordan
The Indian Premier League has witnessed countless fiery battles over the years. The 21st game of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings witnessed one such epic bat