
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Tanzim Hasan Sakib Career, Records, Biography & More

Tanzim Hasan Sakib Career, Records, Biography & More

Tanzim Hasan Sakib
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born20th Oct, 2002
Age21 years, 9 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches2213912
Innings1101918
Not Out1662
Runs1470167217
High Score14412633
Average17.5012.8413.56
Strike Rate175.00120.6880.2842.80
100S0000
50S0000
6S1468
4S161219
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 2213912
Innings 2213919
overs 13.369.1315.3250.1
Runs 575831700797
wickets 2255922
bestinning 2/323/95/555/53
bestmatch 2/323/95/556/68
Average 28.5023.3228.8136.22
econ 4.228.425.383.18
Strike Rate 40.516.632.068.2
4W 0031
5W 0011
10w 0000
News related "Tanzim Hasan Sakib"
thumb

Domestic wicket-taking habit will help in international cricket: Sakib

Abahani Limited got a big win by eight wickets by thrashing Legends of Rupganj in DPL. Rupganj was bowled out for just 99 runs. Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib took five wickets.Sakib got

thumb

Tanzim Sakib's firing fifer marginalises Legends of Rupganj for 99 and gives Abahani an easy win

Abahani Limited beat Legends of Rupganj by 8 wickets on Saturday (6th April). Batting first, Rupganj's innings were wrapped up for just 99 runs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib had a fifer. In

thumb

Hasan Mahmud named as the replacement of Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Tanzim Hasan Sakib will miss the third and decider ODI due to hamstring injury. Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud got call in place of Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has

thumb

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to miss the third ODI due to hamstring

Tanzim Hasan Sakib will miss the third and decider ODI due to hamstring injury. Main selector Ashraf Hossain Lipu didn’t disclose about Sakib's replacement. He had a hamstring inju

thumb

Sakib: When I play for the team I try to contribute in batting, bowling and fielding

Youngster Tanzim Hasan Sakib gave valuable support to Towhid Hridoy with the bat in the 2nd ODI. When the team was in trouble,he put his hand up and gave Hridoy the support he need

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim delighted with Tanzim Hasan Sakib's work ethics

In the 6 match of career span Tanzim Hasan Sakib got 3 wickets in 3 matches. The latest two 3 fers were in last 2 matches. He's being more impressive day by day. After winning matc

thumb

Magnificent hundred from captain Shanto drives Bangladesh to a dominating victory over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh crashed Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Wednesday (13th March) in the first ODI of 3 match ODI series at ZACS, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Dual fifties from Kusal Mendis an

thumb

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful, Taskin's superb bowling restrict Sri Lanka for 255

Sri Lanka have posted 255 runs on Wednesday (13th March) in the first ODI of 3 match ODI series. Dual fifties from Kusal Mendis and Janith Liyanage helped them post 255 runs. For B

thumb

Mrittunjoy taking inspiration from Shoriful, Sakib

Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealandconcluded on Sunday. Even though the T20I series was drawn, the Tigers lost inthe ODI series. However, the Bangladesh bowlers made this trip memorab

thumb

Santner praises Bangladesh pace trio

Bangladesh's New Zealand tour ofmany 'firsts' has finally come to an end. Bangladesh won one match each in ODIand T20I series. Although there was a chance to win the series in T20,

thumb

Sakib's work ethic and preparation are very good: Shanto

Bangladesh pacer Tanzim HasanSakib bowled brilliantly in the third ODI against New Zealand on Saturday. Hewas adjudged man of the match for his outstanding bowling figure of 7-2-14

thumb

I tried to bowl wicket-to-wicket and tried to hold my line and length: Sakib

Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakibwas adjudged man of the match for his brilliant bowling in Napier. After thematch, he told his success story.Bangladesh never won an ODI winon Ne

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.