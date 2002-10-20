Tanzim Hasan Sakib Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|20th Oct, 2002
|Age
|21 years, 9 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|21
|39
|12
|Innings
|1
|10
|19
|18
|Not Out
|1
|6
|6
|2
|Runs
|14
|70
|167
|217
|High Score
|14
|41
|26
|33
|Average
|17.50
|12.84
|13.56
|Strike Rate
|175.00
|120.68
|80.28
|42.80
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|4
|6
|8
|4S
|1
|6
|12
|19
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|21
|39
|12
|Innings
|2
|21
|39
|19
|overs
|13.3
|69.1
|315.3
|250.1
|Runs
|57
|583
|1700
|797
|wickets
|2
|25
|59
|22
|bestinning
|2/32
|3/9
|5/55
|5/53
|bestmatch
|2/32
|3/9
|5/55
|6/68
|Average
|28.50
|23.32
|28.81
|36.22
|econ
|4.22
|8.42
|5.38
|3.18
|Strike Rate
|40.5
|16.6
|32.0
|68.2
|4W
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Tanzim Hasan Sakib"
Domestic wicket-taking habit will help in international cricket: Sakib
Abahani Limited got a big win by eight wickets by thrashing Legends of Rupganj in DPL. Rupganj was bowled out for just 99 runs. Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib took five wickets.Sakib got
Tanzim Sakib's firing fifer marginalises Legends of Rupganj for 99 and gives Abahani an easy win
Abahani Limited beat Legends of Rupganj by 8 wickets on Saturday (6th April). Batting first, Rupganj's innings were wrapped up for just 99 runs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib had a fifer. In
Hasan Mahmud named as the replacement of Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Tanzim Hasan Sakib will miss the third and decider ODI due to hamstring injury. Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud got call in place of Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to miss the third ODI due to hamstring
Tanzim Hasan Sakib will miss the third and decider ODI due to hamstring injury. Main selector Ashraf Hossain Lipu didn’t disclose about Sakib's replacement. He had a hamstring inju
Sakib: When I play for the team I try to contribute in batting, bowling and fielding
Youngster Tanzim Hasan Sakib gave valuable support to Towhid Hridoy with the bat in the 2nd ODI. When the team was in trouble,he put his hand up and gave Hridoy the support he need
Mushfiqur Rahim delighted with Tanzim Hasan Sakib's work ethics
In the 6 match of career span Tanzim Hasan Sakib got 3 wickets in 3 matches. The latest two 3 fers were in last 2 matches. He's being more impressive day by day. After winning matc
Magnificent hundred from captain Shanto drives Bangladesh to a dominating victory over Sri Lanka
Bangladesh crashed Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Wednesday (13th March) in the first ODI of 3 match ODI series at ZACS, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Dual fifties from Kusal Mendis an
Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful, Taskin's superb bowling restrict Sri Lanka for 255
Sri Lanka have posted 255 runs on Wednesday (13th March) in the first ODI of 3 match ODI series. Dual fifties from Kusal Mendis and Janith Liyanage helped them post 255 runs. For B
Mrittunjoy taking inspiration from Shoriful, Sakib
Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealandconcluded on Sunday. Even though the T20I series was drawn, the Tigers lost inthe ODI series. However, the Bangladesh bowlers made this trip memorab
Santner praises Bangladesh pace trio
Bangladesh's New Zealand tour ofmany 'firsts' has finally come to an end. Bangladesh won one match each in ODIand T20I series. Although there was a chance to win the series in T20,
Sakib's work ethic and preparation are very good: Shanto
Bangladesh pacer Tanzim HasanSakib bowled brilliantly in the third ODI against New Zealand on Saturday. Hewas adjudged man of the match for his outstanding bowling figure of 7-2-14
I tried to bowl wicket-to-wicket and tried to hold my line and length: Sakib
Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakibwas adjudged man of the match for his brilliant bowling in Napier. After thematch, he told his success story.Bangladesh never won an ODI winon Ne