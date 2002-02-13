Sobhana Mostary Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|13th Feb, 2002
|Age
|22 years, 7 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|8
|24
|Innings
|5
|18
|Not Out
|2
|2
|Runs
|53
|202
|High Score
|23
|30
|Average
|17.66
|12.62
|Strike Rate
|76.81
|76.80
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|3
|4S
|3
|17
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|8
|24
|Innings
|2
|0
|overs
|2.3
|0
|Runs
|22
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.80
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
