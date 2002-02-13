
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Sobhana Mostary Career, Biography & More

Sobhana Mostary
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born13th Feb, 2002
Age22 years, 7 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20I
Matches824
Innings518
Not Out22
Runs53202
High Score2330
Average17.6612.62
Strike Rate76.8176.80
100S00
50S00
6S13
4S317
OverviewODIT20I
Matches 824
Innings 20
overs 2.30
Runs 220
wickets 00
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 8.80
Strike Rate
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Sobhana Mostary"
thumb

Inspired Bangladesh defeat Scotland to register their maiden victory at ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 10 years

Bangladesh Women's beat Scotland Women's by 16 runs to kick off the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. This is the first victory for the tigresses in a decade while playing i

thumb

Bangladesh women’s A crush Sri Lanka women’s A by 104 Runs in second T20

Bangladesh women’s A teamdelivered a stunning all-round performance in the second T20 of the series,demolishing Sri Lanka women’s A team by a massive 104-run margin at Colombo's PS

thumb

India women announce squad for the upcoming Bangladesh tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for upcoming 5 match T20I series against Bangladesh women, which is set to be commenced from 28th April at

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Bangladesh become runners-up in ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup

Bangladesh's dream has beenshattered by losing to India in the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup final.Bangladesh Emerging Cricket Team led by Lata Mondal has to be satisfied withbeing

thumb

BCB announces squad for ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB), the country's cricket governing body, has announced Bangladesh's squadfor the ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup organized by the Asian Cricket Counci

thumb

BCB announces women's team for New Zealand tour

Bangladesh women's cricket teamis going to New Zealand to play a bilateral series for the first time. BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) has announced a 17-member squad ahead of this to

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Bangladesh women's team reach final of T20 World Cup Qualifier and qualify for main stage

Bangladesh women’s team beatThailand women’s team by 11 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC Women'sT20 World Cup Qualifier to reach the final. At the same time, the Tigers hav

thumb

Sobhana Mostary ready to set new record in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Sobhana Mostary, is set to become the youngest woman cricketer in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be starting in Australia from February 21 this month.In an interview giv

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.