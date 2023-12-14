
Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born10th Aug, 1988
Age36 years, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches313821
Innings142832
Not Out4106
Runs84320387
High Score1828119
Average8.4017.7714.88
Strike Rate155.5579.2049.42
100S001
50S000
6S4126
4S82945
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 313821
Innings 313839
overs 109290631.3
Runs 81314861960
wickets 425175
bestinning 3/165/187/50
bestmatch 3/165/1812/126
Average 19.3529.1326.13
econ 7.455.123.10
Strike Rate 15.534.150.5
4W 005
5W 023
10w 001
Latest News

