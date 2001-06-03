Shoriful Islam Career, Record, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|3rd Jun, 2001
|Age
|23 years, 2 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|22
|31
|85
|57
|16
|Innings
|10
|12
|12
|32
|29
|18
|Not Out
|2
|3
|6
|12
|10
|4
|Runs
|48
|49
|24
|97
|130
|90
|High Score
|26
|16
|6
|12
|22
|26
|Average
|6.00
|5.44
|4.00
|4.85
|6.84
|6.42
|Strike Rate
|62.33
|71.01
|104.34
|101.04
|89.65
|62.50
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|2
|1
|5
|8
|4
|4S
|8
|2
|3
|10
|7
|10
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|22
|31
|85
|57
|16
|Innings
|11
|22
|30
|83
|57
|24
|overs
|169
|158.4
|99.1
|280
|445.1
|360
|Runs
|521
|852
|838
|2394
|2422
|1115
|wickets
|15
|35
|34
|97
|91
|39
|bestinning
|3/28
|4/21
|3/21
|4/34
|4/21
|4/33
|bestmatch
|5/56
|4/21
|3/21
|4/34
|4/21
|7/54
|Average
|34.73
|24.34
|24.64
|24.68
|26.61
|28.58
|econ
|3.08
|5.36
|8.45
|8.55
|5.44
|3.09
|Strike Rate
|67.6
|27.2
|17.5
|17.3
|29.3
|55.3
|4W
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Shoriful Islam"
Shoriful, Towhid shine in Abahani's thumping win over Prime Bank
Abahani Limited beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 5 wickets in the Super League of DPL 2024. After the fiery bowling from the pacemen duo of Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed, Litton D
Sujon praises Taskin and Shoriful's bowling performances
Two of Bangladesh's top pacersare Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. In the Dhaka Premier League’s (DPL)current season, both are on the Abahani team. Their coach is Khaled MahmudSujo
Mustafizur getting extra confidence in IPL because of less pressure
There is a lot of pressure andexpectation when one plays for the national team. In light of this, Bangladeshibowler Mustafizur Rahman is passing an entirely stress-free IPL. One of
All of us fast bowlers in the country are No.1: Shoriful
Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam hasbeen in good form for a long time be it in the national team or domesticcricket. Shoriful is now regarded as thecountry's best pacer; nevertheles
Abahani beat Sheikh Jamal by 10 wickets to have 11th win on the trot
Abahani Limited thumped Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 10 wickets on Thursday (18th April). Batting first, Nurul Hasan Sohan's side couldn't even stand tall infront of Taskin-Shori
Tanzim Sakib's firing fifer marginalises Legends of Rupganj for 99 and gives Abahani an easy win
Abahani Limited beat Legends of Rupganj by 8 wickets on Saturday (6th April). Batting first, Rupganj's innings were wrapped up for just 99 runs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib had a fifer. In
Shoriful Islam uncertain for Sylhet test
After the white ball series the test series is starting between the arch-rivals Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The first test of the two match test series will held at Sylhet internatio
Improvements for Shanto Mushfiqur and Hridoy in the ICC rankings
Bangladesh have defeated Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series by the margin of 2-1. The ICC rankings of the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hri
Shoriful is the leader of our bowling lineup - says Hathurusingha
Shoriful Islam's injury saddened many Bangladeshi Cricket fans. Why they wouldn’t be. The way he bowled in the Sri Lanka T20I series, which made him a force to be reckoned with. Wi
The Mendis duo along with Mathews hammer Bangladesh as the target is 166 to level up the series
Sri Lanka have posted 165 runs in the second T20I of the series. Cameos from Kamindu Mendis [37 off 27], Angelo Mathews[ and Kusal Mendis [36 off 22] aided Sri Lanka to post 165-5
Tamim delighted with Shoriful and Hridoy's performances of BPL 2024
The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. Fortune Barishal have beaten Co
Shoriful shines in Dhaka's disappointing BPL 2024 season
If you predict the performance ofthe tournament by looking at the results of the first match, then you will bein trouble in the case of Durdanto Dhaka. Dhaka got off to a great sta