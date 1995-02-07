
Khushdil Shah Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Khushdil Shah
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born7th Feb, 1995
Age29 years, 6 months, 4 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches10251379431
Innings8231238661
Not Out2734112
Runs199322245129211596
High Score4136100154122
Average33.1620.1227.5338.9427.05
Strike Rate94.76109.15135.6396.11
100S00182
50S0010149
6S71413011830
4S1422180203199
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 10251379431
Innings 33516616
overs 186120.1389.351.4
Runs 122288302116155
wickets 2337616
bestinning 1/503/134/356/493/42
bestmatch 1/503/134/356/493/42
Average 61.009.3322.4334.6825.83
econ 6.774.666.905.433.00
Strike Rate 54.012.019.438.351.6
4W 00110
5W 00010
10w 00000
News related "Khushdil Shah"
thumb

Pakistan cricketers to leave BPL on February 7

When the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) is getting excited, Pakistani cricketers are preparing to leaveBPL. Meanwhile, despite the many requests of the cricketers, the PakistanCric

thumb

Comilla Victorians sign Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Zaman Khan, Noor Ahmad

Comilla Victorians have beensigning one star cricketer after another to retain the title of BangladeshPremier League (BPL). This time Pakistan star pacer Naseem Shah has been signe

thumb

PSL 8: Khushdil Shah fined for violating PCB Code of Conduct

Multan Sultans' Khushdil Shah has been fined 10 percent of the match fee for a level 1 violation of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Staff during his side's match

thumb

PCB recalls Pakistan players from BPL

Some Pakistani cricketers areplaying the ongoing season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) from thebeginning. Some joined the team later. This time there are fivePakistani crickete

thumb

Naseem Shah's fiery bowling hands Comilla Victorians big win

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has registereda scintillating performance on his Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) debut.Comilla Victorians beat Dhaka Dominators by a big margin of 60 run

thumb

Nasir tries but Rizwan, Khushdil half centuries bring easy win for Comilla

Defending champions ComillaVictorians had a nightmare start to the 9th edition of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). Imrul Kayes-led team went on the back foot after losing threec

thumb

Comilla Victorians register first win in BPL 2023

Comilla Victorians have picked uptheir first win in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 16)beating Chattogram Challengers by 6 wickets. This is Comilla’s first w

thumb

Shakib stars in Barishal's win as Comilla register third straight loss

Comilla Victorians have losttheir third straight match in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Saturday(January 14) in Chattogram. Fortune Barishal beat them by 12 runs. ComillaV

thumb

Towhid Hridoy stars again in Sylhet's third-straight win

Sylhet Strikers have maintainedtheir hundred percent success rate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Theybeat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets in the first match of the day on

thumb

BPL 2023: Comilla Victorians add English all-rounder Josh Cobb

England all-rounder Josh Cobb hasbeen roped in by reigning champions Comilla Victorians for the upcoming BangladeshPremier League (BPL) season. The franchises of BPL are taking sta

thumb

BPL 2023: Mohammad Salahuddin named as Comilla Victorians head coach

Comilla Victorians have appointedMohammad Salahuddin as the head coach for the upcoming season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). Comilla won the title under Salahuddin in the

thumb

BPL 2023: Comilla Victorians include Pakistan's new face Abrar Ahmed

Comilla Victorians have pickedone more cricketer before the players’ draft of the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). The three-time champion Comilla's team is dominated by Pakistanicr

