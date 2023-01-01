Player Profile
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|24th Dec, 1994
|Age
|29 years, 5 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|1
|18
|4
|Innings
|12
|0
|18
|7
|Not Out
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Runs
|338
|0
|411
|53
|High Score
|100
|0
|100
|29
|Average
|33.80
|27.40
|8.83
|Strike Rate
|92.85
|90.72
|67.94
|100S
|1
|0
|1
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6S
|7
|0
|7
|0
|4S
|32
|0
|41
|11
|Matches
|12
|1
|18
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|2
|2
|overs
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Runs
|0
|0
|14
|14
|wickets
|0
|0
|1
|0
|bestinning
|1/9
|bestmatch
|1/9
|Average
|14.00
|econ
|4.66
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0