Player Profile

Shayan Jahangir
NationalityPakistan
Role
Born24th Dec, 1994
Age29 years, 5 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches121184
Innings120187
Not Out2031
Runs338041153
High Score100010029
Average33.8027.408.83
Strike Rate92.8590.7267.94
100S1010
50S1010
6S7070
4S3204111
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 121184
Innings 0022
overs 0032
Runs 001414
wickets 0010
bestinning 1/9
bestmatch 1/9
Average 14.00
econ 4.667.00
Strike Rate 18.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
