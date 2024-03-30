Josh Davey
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|3rd Aug, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|31
|31
|87
|92
|64
|Innings
|28
|16
|43
|72
|98
|Not Out
|6
|8
|27
|17
|26
|Runs
|497
|115
|338
|1280
|1437
|High Score
|64
|24
|24
|91
|75
|Average
|22.59
|14.37
|21.12
|23.27
|19.95
|Strike Rate
|66.98
|130.68
|132.54
|67.90
|45.23
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|2
|0
|0
|6
|5
|6S
|2
|4
|9
|5
|9
|4S
|45
|7
|27
|104
|192
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|31
|31
|87
|92
|64
|Innings
|29
|30
|78
|82
|106
|overs
|216.5
|108.5
|257.4
|572.2
|1393
|Runs
|1082
|887
|2270
|3053
|3980
|wickets
|49
|37
|107
|114
|177
|bestinning
|6/28
|4/18
|4/18
|6/28
|5/21
|bestmatch
|6/28
|4/18
|4/18
|6/28
|8/51
|Average
|22.08
|23.97
|21.21
|26.78
|22.48
|econ
|4.99
|8.15
|8.80
|5.33
|2.85
|Strike Rate
|26.5
|17.6
|14.4
|30.1
|47.2
|4W
|1
|2
|4
|3
|7
|5W
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
