Mark Watt

Mark Watt
NationalityScotland
RoleBowlers
Born29th Jul, 1996
Age28 years, 13 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches6158948912
Innings4024365413
Not Out131014143
Runs522165229640257
High Score4731314781
Average19.3311.7810.4016.0025.70
Strike Rate82.72122.22113.9383.3355.03
100S00000
50S00002
6S724123
4S4517225031
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 6158948912
Innings 6056928617
overs 531.4203329.5746.3328
Runs 2192140724993314997
wickets 89699310930
bestinning 5/335/275/275/335/83
bestmatch 5/335/275/275/339/157
Average 24.6220.3926.8730.4033.23
econ 4.126.937.574.433.03
Strike Rate 35.817.621.241.065.6
4W 31231
5W 11111
10w 00000
News related "Mark Watt"
thumb

Ireland, Scotland to play against host Netherlands in tri-series ahead of T20 World Cup

In the run-up to the World Cup,the All-European Tri Series will take place. In the Netherlands,Scotland-Ireland will face the hosts in a tri-series. This T20 tri-series willcontrib

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Ireland qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

After the match at Goldenacre,where Ireland were scheduled to face Germany in their penultimate encounter,was postponed due to rain, Ireland became the first team to qualify for th

thumb

Scotland announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, which takes place in Edinburgh from July 20-28.Scotland had a memorable season in the

thumb

Richie Berrington's magnificent hundred leads Scotland to their second victory on the trot

Scotland crushed UAE by a massive margin of 111 runs to register their 2nd victory in the tournament. Skipper Richie Berrington's magnificent hundred helped Scotland cruise pass th

thumb

Leask's exceptional 91 overshadows Campher's hundred in a last ball thriller

Scotland won a last ball thriller against Ireland to keep their hope alive in the tournament. Scotland chased down a massive total of 287 given by the Irish boy by 1 wicket on Wedn

thumb

Scotland announce squad for Cricket World Cup qualifier

The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today ahead of the men's ICC World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe, which takes place from 18 June to 9 July.Scotland have named their 15-man squad

thumb

Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contract list for 2023–24

Cricket Scotland have announced the list of male andWomen's players to be signed professionally for 2023–24.Cricket Scotland have recently announced the list of cricketers who have

thumb

Pete Fitzboydon appointed Interim CEO Of Scotland Cricket

Cricket Scotland has announced the appointment of Pete Fitzboyden as interim CEO. Fitzboyden joins a six-month deal, replacing Gordon Arthur effective immediately after Arthur anno

thumb

Kyle Coetzer announces international retirement

Scotland'sKyle Coetzer has announced his retirement from international cricket after a glorious career.Kyle Coetzer, the former Scotland captain, has announced his retirement from

thumb

Doug Watson becomes Scotland's interim head coach

South African Watson, head coach of male performance for the Auckland Aces in New Zealand, will take over the reins on April 8 and remain in charge until July 31.Doug Watson, the A

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane to be picked in Nepal squad for the Tri-Series

Sandeep Lamichhane, former captain of the Nepal team, is set to be included in the national team for the tri-series against Namibia and Scotland in Kirtipur.Sandeep Lamichhane coul

