  Tim Seifert Career, Records, Biography & More

Tim Seifert Career, Records, Biography & More

Tim Seifert
NationalityNew Zealand
Role
Born14th Dec, 1994
Age29 years, 7 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3501875263
Innings24717051110
Not Out062147
Runs331110400812663276
High Score2288107104167
Average16.5027.0726.8926.9331.80
Strike Rate122.22136.86129.6687.4349.46
100S00226
50S0822717
6S1521683234
4S293353104363
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3501875263
Innings 00000
overs 00000
Runs 00000
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Tim Seifert"
thumb

All round New Zealand thump England by 6 wickets to equalise the T20I series

New Zealand thumped England in the fourth and last match to draw the series. They have beaten England by 6 wickets on Wednesday (6th September) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Seifert

thumb

England's all round brilliance demolishes Kiwis

England thumped New Zealand by a massive margin of 95 runs on Saturday (2nd September) at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Jonny Bairstow's swashbuckling 86* off 60, aided by Har

thumb

Ajaz Patel, Tim Seifert added in New Zealand A squad to tour Australia 

New Zealand A squad of seven international players and two new faces has been selected for the upcoming tour of Australia, the country's Cricket Board said on Tuesday.Ajaz Patel an

thumb

UAE pacer Junaid Siddique fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

United Arab Emirates (UAE) pacerJunaid Siddique has been punished for breaking the ICC rules in the recentlyconcluded T20I series against New Zealand. A fine of 25 percent of the m

thumb

Southee's firing 5 wicket haul demolishes UAE in the first T20I

New Zealand won against United Arab Emirates in the very first T20I of the series by 19 runs on Thursday (17th August). Tim Seifert's blistering 54 and Southee's firing 5 wicket ha

thumb

Such things happen: Shanaka defends Shakib and other senior players after heavy defeat in LPL

Galle Titans did not have a goodday in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) yesterday. At the end of the match,questions were raised about the responsibility of the senior cricketers, bu

thumb

Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title

Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating

thumb

Clear and positive mindset key to success in T10 format, believes Tim Seifert

One of the mostrecognisable faces in the white-ball formats, New Zealand’s swashbucklingwicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert has been absolutely acing it at the inauguraledition of the

thumb

Mushfiqur hits four fours in last over but Joburg Buffaloes fall two runs short

The Durban Qalandars won a thriller to kick start the fifth day of theinaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 at the Harare Sports Club.The Qalandars, who were given a

thumb

Another Seifert special helps New Zealand clinch the T20I series

New Zealand won the final T20I by 4 wickets in last over and snatched the series from Lankans by 2-1. New Zealand chased down the mammoth 183 with a spare of 1 ball and 4 wickets i

thumb

Milne runs riot as New Zealand level the series

New Zealand won the second T20I by 9 wickets and levelled the series against Sri Lanka. After winning the first T20I in superover Sri Lanka was buoyed and was eyeing to snatch the

thumb

Delhi Capitals set to release five cricketers including Shardul Thakur

Before the retention deadline,the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals will release its key players. The retentiondeadline is November 15, and teams must provide a list of retained players

