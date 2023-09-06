Tim Seifert Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Born
|14th Dec, 1994
|Age
|29 years, 7 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|50
|187
|52
|63
|Innings
|2
|47
|170
|51
|110
|Not Out
|0
|6
|21
|4
|7
|Runs
|33
|1110
|4008
|1266
|3276
|High Score
|22
|88
|107
|104
|167
|Average
|16.50
|27.07
|26.89
|26.93
|31.80
|Strike Rate
|122.22
|136.86
|129.66
|87.43
|49.46
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|50S
|0
|8
|22
|7
|17
|6S
|1
|52
|168
|32
|34
|4S
|2
|93
|353
|104
|363
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|50
|187
|52
|63
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Tim Seifert"
All round New Zealand thump England by 6 wickets to equalise the T20I series
New Zealand thumped England in the fourth and last match to draw the series. They have beaten England by 6 wickets on Wednesday (6th September) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Seifert
England's all round brilliance demolishes Kiwis
England thumped New Zealand by a massive margin of 95 runs on Saturday (2nd September) at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Jonny Bairstow's swashbuckling 86* off 60, aided by Har
Ajaz Patel, Tim Seifert added in New Zealand A squad to tour Australia
New Zealand A squad of seven international players and two new faces has been selected for the upcoming tour of Australia, the country's Cricket Board said on Tuesday.Ajaz Patel an
UAE pacer Junaid Siddique fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
United Arab Emirates (UAE) pacerJunaid Siddique has been punished for breaking the ICC rules in the recentlyconcluded T20I series against New Zealand. A fine of 25 percent of the m
Southee's firing 5 wicket haul demolishes UAE in the first T20I
New Zealand won against United Arab Emirates in the very first T20I of the series by 19 runs on Thursday (17th August). Tim Seifert's blistering 54 and Southee's firing 5 wicket ha
Such things happen: Shanaka defends Shakib and other senior players after heavy defeat in LPL
Galle Titans did not have a goodday in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) yesterday. At the end of the match,questions were raised about the responsibility of the senior cricketers, bu
Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title
Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating
Clear and positive mindset key to success in T10 format, believes Tim Seifert
One of the mostrecognisable faces in the white-ball formats, New Zealand’s swashbucklingwicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert has been absolutely acing it at the inauguraledition of the
Mushfiqur hits four fours in last over but Joburg Buffaloes fall two runs short
The Durban Qalandars won a thriller to kick start the fifth day of theinaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 at the Harare Sports Club.The Qalandars, who were given a
Another Seifert special helps New Zealand clinch the T20I series
New Zealand won the final T20I by 4 wickets in last over and snatched the series from Lankans by 2-1. New Zealand chased down the mammoth 183 with a spare of 1 ball and 4 wickets i
Milne runs riot as New Zealand level the series
New Zealand won the second T20I by 9 wickets and levelled the series against Sri Lanka. After winning the first T20I in superover Sri Lanka was buoyed and was eyeing to snatch the
Delhi Capitals set to release five cricketers including Shardul Thakur
Before the retention deadline,the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals will release its key players. The retentiondeadline is November 15, and teams must provide a list of retained players