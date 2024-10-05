Fahad Hossian Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|24th Aug, 1999
|Age
|25 years, 3 months, 24 days
|Overview
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|34
|High Score
|25
|Average
|11.33
|Strike Rate
|17.43
|100S
|0
|50S
|0
|6S
|1
|4S
|3
|Overview
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|overs
|64.1
|Runs
|165
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/40
|bestmatch
|5/52
|Average
|15.00
|econ
|2.57
|Strike Rate
|35.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10w
|0
