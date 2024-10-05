
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Fahad Hossian Career, Biography & More

Fahad Hossian
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born24th Aug, 1999
Age25 years, 3 months, 24 days
Overview1st Class
Matches3
Innings6
Not Out3
Runs34
High Score25
Average11.33
Strike Rate17.43
100S0
50S0
6S1
4S3
Overview1st Class
Matches 3
Innings 6
overs 64.1
Runs 165
wickets 11
bestinning 3/40
bestmatch 5/52
Average 15.00
econ 2.57
Strike Rate 35.0
4W 0
5W 0
10w 0
News related "Fahad Hossian"
thumb

Fresh faces from Indian circuit to face off an experienced Bangladesh in Gwalior

After an entertaining Test series a freshened up T20I series is on the cards. Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead a less experienced Indian side infront of a veteran Bangladesh team. B

thumb

No rain, yet wet outfield in Kanpur enforces stumps

The day three of the second Test has been abandoned due to heavy rain in Kanpur. 35 overs were bowled on the first day and second day saw a complete washout, so is the third day. N

thumb

WATCH : Bangladeshi Fan 'Tiger Robi' Hospitalized Due to Health Issues, Denies Assault by Indian Fans

During the second Test between Team India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, social media buzzed with reports claiming that a famous Bangladeshi fan, Tiger Robi, was a

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim donates his prize money to the flood affected people of Bangladesh

Bangladesh have scripted history at Rawalpindi as Team tigers have beaten Pakistan for the first time in Test Cricket. Pakistan were drubbed away by 10 wickets on Sunday (August 25

thumb

[WATCH] Shaheen Afridi Celebrates Birth of Son During First Test Against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi PAKvBAN

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi marked a special personal milestone during the first Test against Bangladesh, which began on August 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In the

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan sued over murder case

Bangladesh Cricket team's poster boy Shakib Al Hasan has been sued over murder case. Shakib's name has been mentioned as the mastermind behind the death of a garment worker. This c

thumb

New Zealand A postpones Bangladesh tour due to travel restrictions

New Zealand 'A' team have postponed the Bangladesh tour due to travel restrictions. Bangladesh already lost the rights of hosting ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 due to the politica

thumb

Bangladesh look for redemption at Pindi as Pakistan eye for vital WTC points

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting from August 21 in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh is yet to claim a win over Pakistan in Test Cricket. Bangladesh Cric

thumb

BCB director Jalal Yunus steps down

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Jalal Yunus has stepped down from his position. He was the director of the board, designated by NSC and was the chairman of Cricket operatio

thumb

Shishir refutes the allegations of Shakib's extramarital affairs

A rumour has been circulating in the social media on Shakib Al Hasan and Shishir's divorce. But Shishir herself has refuted the claims and urged people to stop spreading rumours. S

thumb

Litton Das sends peace message to the new secular Bangladesh

Bangladesh is having a transition period. The Awami League government has been ousted against people's one demand. The former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fleed country to India af

thumb

Sarfaraz Ahmed Lauds PCB's Decision to Name Saud Shakeel as Test Vice-Captain

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for appointing Saud Shakeel as the vice-captain of the national Test team. Sarfaraz, who is also

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.