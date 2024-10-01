Shorna Akter Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|1st Jan, 2007
|Age
|17 years, 9 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|1
|7
|Innings
|0
|7
|Not Out
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|96
|High Score
|0
|31
|Average
|16.00
|Strike Rate
|81.35
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|2
|4S
|0
|6
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|1
|7
|Innings
|0
|5
|overs
|0
|7.2
|Runs
|0
|56
|wickets
|0
|3
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/6
|Average
|18.66
|econ
|7.63
|Strike Rate
|14.6
|4W
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
News related "Shorna Akter"
Bangladesh secure confidence boost with a 23-run win against Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup warm-up
Bangladesh women’s cricket teamsealed a morale-boosting 23-run victory against Pakistan in their secondwarm-up match for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at ICC Academy, Dubai. Afterl
Sri Lanka A women clinch fourth T20 to end Bangladesh A women's winning streak
In the fourth match of thefive-match series between Bangladesh A Women and Sri Lanka A Women, Sri Lankasecured a crucial 19-run victory, breaking Bangladesh A Women's unbeaten run
Murshida, Shorna star in Bangladesh's memorable win against South Africa
Bangladesh women’s team got anunforgettable victory by beating South Africa by 13 runs in the first T20Imatch on the tour of South Africa. With such a victory, Bangladesh took a 1-
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Shorna Akter's 3 wicket haul and batters sensible batting help Bangladesh Women rank third in Asian Games 2023
Bangladesh Women crushed Pakistan Women by on Monday (25th September). Shorna Akter picked up three wickets and bowlers accompanied her perfectly to bundle Pakistan Women out for a
Shorna Akter taken to hospital on his debut ODI match
After performing well in thisyear's Women’s Under-19 World Cup, Shorna Akter was called up to the nationalteam. On Sunday (July 16), she was handed the debut ODI cap in the first O
Bangladesh's Shorna Akter in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament
Shorna Akter’s excellentperformance with the bat in the first-ever ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup hasbeen reflected in the best XI of the tournament. This batter of Bangladesh gota
Bangladesh win big but eliminated from ICC U19 Women's World Cup
Bangladesh have finished the ICCU19 Women’s World Cup mission with a comfortable 5-wicket win against UAE onWednesday (January 25). Bangladesh finished third in the group despite t
Bangladesh lose for first time in U19 Women's World Cup against South Africa
Hosts South Africa defeatedBangladesh by 5 wickets in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Super Six Group 1match on Saturday (January 21). This is the Tigers' first defeat in the ong
Bangladesh include four U19 players in senior Women's T20 World Cup squad
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup isgoing on in South Africa, where Bangladesh are also participating. 4 cricketerswho are in the Bangladesh team in the U19 Women's World Cup have got
Bangladesh qualify for Super Six stage with straight three wins in U19 Women's World Cup
Bangladesh have confirmed theSuper Six stage of the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup with three wins in threematches. They beat USA by 5 wickets on Wednesday to qualify for the next stage
Bangladesh confirm second round in U19 Women's World Cup with another win
o With this victory, the second round has been confirmed for Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the toss andbatted first. Misty Saha was shaky from the start, though Afia Prottasha waslook