Shorna Akter Career, Biography & More

Shorna Akter
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born1st Jan, 2007
Age17 years, 9 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20I
Matches17
Innings07
Not Out01
Runs096
High Score031
Average16.00
Strike Rate81.35
100S00
50S00
6S02
4S06
OverviewODIT20I
Matches 17
Innings 05
overs 07.2
Runs 056
wickets 03
bestinning 1/6
bestmatch 1/6
Average 18.66
econ 7.63
Strike Rate 14.6
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Shorna Akter"
Bangladesh secure confidence boost with a 23-run win against Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup warm-up

Bangladesh women’s cricket teamsealed a morale-boosting 23-run victory against Pakistan in their secondwarm-up match for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at ICC Academy, Dubai. Afterl

Sri Lanka A women clinch fourth T20 to end Bangladesh A women's winning streak

In the fourth match of thefive-match series between Bangladesh A Women and Sri Lanka A Women, Sri Lankasecured a crucial 19-run victory, breaking Bangladesh A Women's unbeaten run

Murshida, Shorna star in Bangladesh's memorable win against South Africa

Bangladesh women’s team got anunforgettable victory by beating South Africa by 13 runs in the first T20Imatch on the tour of South Africa. With such a victory, Bangladesh took a 1-

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

Shorna Akter's 3 wicket haul and batters sensible batting help Bangladesh Women rank third in Asian Games 2023

Bangladesh Women crushed Pakistan Women by on Monday (25th September). Shorna Akter picked up three wickets and bowlers accompanied her perfectly to bundle Pakistan Women out for a

Shorna Akter taken to hospital on his debut ODI match

After performing well in thisyear's Women’s Under-19 World Cup, Shorna Akter was called up to the nationalteam. On Sunday (July 16), she was handed the debut ODI cap in the first O

Bangladesh's Shorna Akter in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Shorna Akter’s excellentperformance with the bat in the first-ever ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup hasbeen reflected in the best XI of the tournament. This batter of Bangladesh gota

Bangladesh win big but eliminated from ICC U19 Women's World Cup

Bangladesh have finished the ICCU19 Women’s World Cup mission with a comfortable 5-wicket win against UAE onWednesday (January 25). Bangladesh finished third in the group despite t

Bangladesh lose for first time in U19 Women's World Cup against South Africa

Hosts South Africa defeatedBangladesh by 5 wickets in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Super Six Group 1match on Saturday (January 21). This is the Tigers' first defeat in the ong

Bangladesh include four U19 players in senior Women's T20 World Cup squad

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup isgoing on in South Africa, where Bangladesh are also participating. 4 cricketerswho are in the Bangladesh team in the U19 Women's World Cup have got

Bangladesh qualify for Super Six stage with straight three wins in U19 Women's World Cup

Bangladesh have confirmed theSuper Six stage of the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup with three wins in threematches. They beat USA by 5 wickets on Wednesday to qualify for the next stage

Bangladesh confirm second round in U19 Women's World Cup with another win

o With this victory, the second round has been confirmed for Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the toss andbatted first. Misty Saha was shaky from the start, though Afia Prottasha waslook

