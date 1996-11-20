
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Alzarri Joseph Career, Records, Biography & More

Alzarri Joseph Career, Records, Biography & More

Alzarri Joseph
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born20th Nov, 1996
Age27 years, 8 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches306316967764
Innings45377464596
Not Out0155271813
Runs554384532964901229
High Score864914295189
Average12.3117.4526.5015.5718.1414.80
Strike Rate54.4271.64100.00108.8274.4658.77
100S000000
50S200015
6S23183132748
4S572732229131
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 306316967764
Innings 5662169375108
overs 855.2542.261332.1650.51674.1
Runs 30112880493278334315744
wickets 8510426114129199
bestinning 5/815/565/406/126/317/46
bestmatch 7/1115/565/406/126/318/62
Average 35.4227.6918.9624.4126.5928.86
econ 3.525.318.088.375.273.43
Strike Rate 60.331.214.017.430.250.4
4W 041346
5W 111228
10w 000000
News related "Alzarri Joseph"
thumb

Bizarre run-out controversy in Australia-West Indies second T20I

A major controversy over umpiringwas seen in Australia - West Indies 2nd T20I. As the players did not apply, theumpire did not announce a single wicket decision in favor of Austral

thumb

Australia declare innings despite 35 runs behind West Indies on second day

West Indies ended the second daywith a lead of 35 runs against Australia in the Gabba Test. West Indies wereall out for 311 runs in the first innings. In reply, Australia declared

thumb

7 new faces in West Indies squad for Australia Tests

West Indies will tour Australiain January. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad aheadof the two Test matches of the upcoming tour. Seven new faces have beeni

thumb

West Indies exclude Shimron Hetmyer for last two England T20Is

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph willbe rested for the remaining two West Indies T20I matches against England, withShimron Hetmyer being left out of the team.Hetmyer has been out of form

thumb

Shubman Gill enters top 5 in latest ICC ODI Rankings

Indian cricketers have improvedwell in the latest ICC rankings. Opener Shubman Gill is among the top five battersin the ODI rankings. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav has taken the

thumb

Nicholas Pooran penalized for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Hero of West Indies' two-wicketwin against India in Monday's second T20 International, wicket-keeper batter NicholasPooran, has been fined 15 percent of his match money for publicl

thumb

Nicholas Pooran's stellar 67 aids Windies win the second T20I by 2 wickets

West Indies have thumped India in the second T20I by 2 wickets on Sunday (6th August) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Windies bowlers restricted men in blue for a paltry 152 before

thumb

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes third Indian cricketer to take 700 international wickets

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwinwas on the verge of a new feat in international cricket before the first Testagainst West Indies. He was just four wickets short of 700 wickets

thumb

Van Beek's all rounder super over masterclass crushes down Windies in a thriller

Netherlands won a thriller against Windies which went down to the wire in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on 26th June (Monday).Earlier the day winning the toss Netherlands o

thumb

Hope, Pooran star in Windies' crushing win over Nepal

West Indies crushed Nepal by a massive margin of 101 runs on Thursday (22 June) in Harare. Skipper Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran's dual centuries along with pacers exceptional bowl

thumb

Defending champions Gujarat start IPL 2023 with 5-wicket win against Chennai

Defending champions GujaratTitans have started the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL)with a thumping 5-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring gameon F

thumb

Rashid Khan reclaims No. 1 spot in T20I bowling rankings

After Afghanistan's historicseries win against Pakistan, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has got big newsin the rankings. He has come to the top in the ICC T20 ranking of bowlers.

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.