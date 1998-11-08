Brad Currie Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|8th Nov, 1998
|Age
|25 years, 7 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|12
|12
|6
|Innings
|0
|1
|4
|9
|Not Out
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Runs
|0
|0
|22
|17
|High Score
|0
|0
|18
|7
|Average
|11.00
|4.25
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|73.33
|20.23
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|12
|12
|6
|Innings
|6
|12
|12
|9
|overs
|20
|35
|89
|160.4
|Runs
|96
|209
|488
|630
|wickets
|12
|17
|15
|24
|bestinning
|5/13
|5/13
|3/38
|6/93
|bestmatch
|5/13
|5/13
|3/38
|6/63
|Average
|8.00
|12.29
|32.53
|26.25
|econ
|4.80
|5.97
|5.48
|3.92
|Strike Rate
|10.0
|12.3
|35.6
|40.1
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Bradley Currie"
An important win: Cross seeing Scotland's good chance to qualify for Super 8's
Scotland wicket-keeper Matt Cross thinksthey are in the right track to qualify for Super 8’s after their win againstNamibia on Thursday (June 6) in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. They
I think we certainly gave ourselves a chance there: Berrington after England clash
Scotland captain RichieBerrington acknowledges that his team was disappointed not to be able to defeatEngland in their opening T20 World Cup match due to rain in Barbados.Scotland
Scotland announce squad for tri-series
In preparation for theirforthcoming T20 International tri-series against Ireland and Netherlands,Cricket Scotland named a 14-member squad.Scotland's preparations for theICC T20 Wor
Ireland, Scotland to play against host Netherlands in tri-series ahead of T20 World Cup
In the run-up to the World Cup,the All-European Tri Series will take place. In the Netherlands,Scotland-Ireland will face the hosts in a tri-series. This T20 tri-series willcontrib
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Ireland qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
After the match at Goldenacre,where Ireland were scheduled to face Germany in their penultimate encounter,was postponed due to rain, Ireland became the first team to qualify for th
Scotland announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier
The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, which takes place in Edinburgh from July 20-28.Scotland had a memorable season in the
Scotland announce squad for Cricket World Cup qualifier
The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today ahead of the men's ICC World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe, which takes place from 18 June to 9 July.Scotland have named their 15-man squad
Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contract list for 2023–24
Cricket Scotland have announced the list of male andWomen's players to be signed professionally for 2023–24.Cricket Scotland have recently announced the list of cricketers who have
Pete Fitzboydon appointed Interim CEO Of Scotland Cricket
Cricket Scotland has announced the appointment of Pete Fitzboyden as interim CEO. Fitzboyden joins a six-month deal, replacing Gordon Arthur effective immediately after Arthur anno
Kyle Coetzer announces international retirement
Scotland'sKyle Coetzer has announced his retirement from international cricket after a glorious career.Kyle Coetzer, the former Scotland captain, has announced his retirement from
Doug Watson becomes Scotland's interim head coach
South African Watson, head coach of male performance for the Auckland Aces in New Zealand, will take over the reins on April 8 and remain in charge until July 31.Doug Watson, the A