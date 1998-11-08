
Brad Currie Career, Biography & More

Bradley Currie
NationalityScotland
RoleBowlers
Born8th Nov, 1998
Age25 years, 7 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches612126
Innings0149
Not Out0125
Runs002217
High Score00187
Average11.004.25
Strike Rate0.0073.3320.23
100S0000
50S0000
6S0000
4S0022
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 612126
Innings 612129
overs 203589160.4
Runs 96209488630
wickets 12171524
bestinning 5/135/133/386/93
bestmatch 5/135/133/386/63
Average 8.0012.2932.5326.25
econ 4.805.975.483.92
Strike Rate 10.012.335.640.1
4W 0000
5W 1101
10w 0000
News related "Bradley Currie"
thumb

An important win: Cross seeing Scotland's good chance to qualify for Super 8's

Scotland wicket-keeper Matt Cross thinksthey are in the right track to qualify for Super 8’s after their win againstNamibia on Thursday (June 6) in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. They

thumb

I think we certainly gave ourselves a chance there: Berrington after England clash

Scotland captain RichieBerrington acknowledges that his team was disappointed not to be able to defeatEngland in their opening T20 World Cup match due to rain in Barbados.Scotland

thumb

Scotland announce squad for tri-series

In preparation for theirforthcoming T20 International tri-series against Ireland and Netherlands,Cricket Scotland named a 14-member squad.Scotland's preparations for theICC T20 Wor

thumb

Ireland, Scotland to play against host Netherlands in tri-series ahead of T20 World Cup

In the run-up to the World Cup,the All-European Tri Series will take place. In the Netherlands,Scotland-Ireland will face the hosts in a tri-series. This T20 tri-series willcontrib

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Ireland qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

After the match at Goldenacre,where Ireland were scheduled to face Germany in their penultimate encounter,was postponed due to rain, Ireland became the first team to qualify for th

thumb

Scotland announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, which takes place in Edinburgh from July 20-28.Scotland had a memorable season in the

thumb

Scotland announce squad for Cricket World Cup qualifier

The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today ahead of the men's ICC World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe, which takes place from 18 June to 9 July.Scotland have named their 15-man squad

thumb

Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contract list for 2023–24

Cricket Scotland have announced the list of male andWomen's players to be signed professionally for 2023–24.Cricket Scotland have recently announced the list of cricketers who have

thumb

Pete Fitzboydon appointed Interim CEO Of Scotland Cricket

Cricket Scotland has announced the appointment of Pete Fitzboyden as interim CEO. Fitzboyden joins a six-month deal, replacing Gordon Arthur effective immediately after Arthur anno

thumb

Kyle Coetzer announces international retirement

Scotland'sKyle Coetzer has announced his retirement from international cricket after a glorious career.Kyle Coetzer, the former Scotland captain, has announced his retirement from

thumb

Doug Watson becomes Scotland's interim head coach

South African Watson, head coach of male performance for the Auckland Aces in New Zealand, will take over the reins on April 8 and remain in charge until July 31.Doug Watson, the A

