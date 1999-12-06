Harry Tector
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|6th Dec, 1999
|Age
|24 years, 8 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|39
|64
|104
|88
|16
|Innings
|8
|37
|58
|96
|83
|27
|Not Out
|0
|6
|10
|18
|13
|1
|Runs
|336
|1552
|1045
|1789
|2924
|776
|High Score
|85
|140
|64
|91
|140
|146
|Average
|42.00
|50.06
|21.77
|22.93
|41.77
|29.84
|Strike Rate
|45.52
|84.34
|120.66
|124.93
|81.97
|43.84
|100S
|0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|50S
|4
|11
|3
|6
|21
|6
|6S
|7
|40
|27
|54
|64
|10
|4S
|34
|121
|77
|140
|245
|82
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|39
|64
|104
|88
|16
|Innings
|4
|6
|6
|23
|34
|15
|overs
|14
|30
|20
|62
|186.4
|168.1
|Runs
|83
|195
|114
|420
|1038
|589
|wickets
|0
|2
|7
|19
|20
|15
|bestinning
|1/20
|2/17
|4/21
|5/36
|4/70
|bestmatch
|1/20
|2/17
|4/21
|5/36
|4/70
|Average
|97.50
|16.28
|22.10
|51.90
|39.26
|econ
|5.92
|6.50
|5.70
|6.77
|5.56
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|90.0
|17.1
|19.5
|56.0
|67.2
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Harry Tector"
Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cracking century decimates Ireland as Afghanistan go 1-0 up in the series
Afghanistan have beaten Ireland by 35 runs on Friday (8th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cracking century made the difference between the two team
Mark Adair's maiden fifer gives Ireland edge after day one in Abu Dhabi test
Ireland on top after day 1 in Abu Dhabi test on Wednesday (28th February). A fiery fifer from Mark Adair aided them to restrict Afghanistan for a measly 155. In reply, Ireland have
Chattogram beat Sylhet comfortably by 8 wickets
Chattogram Challengers defeatedSylhet Strikers by 8 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). With this great win, Chattogram have climbed to the
Dipu, Zadran star in Chattogram's win against Sylhet
In the second match of the 10thseason of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chattogram Challengers gave SylhetStrikers a taste of defeat. Chattogram won by 7 wickets in a thrilling m
All round Ireland too good for Zimbabwe as they beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets to take the series
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets and 10 balls to spare to win the third match and the series by 2-1 on Sunday (10th December) at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Harry Tector's gritty
Campher, Tector star in Ireland's series levelling win against Zimbabwe
Ireland beat Zimbabwe in the second T20I by 4 wickets to level the series on Saturday (9th December) at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Harry Tector's brilliant 48 off 38 and Curtis Ca
Paul Stirling's majestic 162 aids Ireland win their first match in the tournament
Ireland have their first win in the tournament by beating UAE with a massive margin of 138 runs on Thursday (27th June) at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo.Earlier the day, United
Oman script a memorable win over tournament favorite Ireland
Oman created history by beating a full member team Ireland in the ICC Cricket World cup qualifiers. They have chased down an untouchable task of 282 runs. They chased it by 5 wicke
Harry Tector named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for May
Ireland batsman Harry Tector won the ICC Player of the Month award for May 2023, beating Pakistan's Babar Azam and Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto.The International Cricket Coun
Najmul Hossain Shanto nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award
Bangladesh young cricketer NajmulHossain Shanto has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month Award for hisperformance in May. This in-form batter has been nominated for the I
Ollie Pope's majestic double hundred keeps England on top after day 2
England started the day being up above of Ireland and they kept their domination in the day two as well. They continued to boss the game and declared when they piled up mammoth tot
Harry Tector achieves an impressive rise in ICC ODI batting rankings
Harry Tector's remarkable recent streak of success has continued, with the young Irish talent making tremendous strides to climb into the top 10 in the latest MRF Tires ICC Men's O