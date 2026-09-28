South Africa have named an 18-player preliminary squad for their upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, with Kagiso Rabada included despite currently recovering from a hamstring injury. The series will form part of the ongoing 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle and begins on October 9 in Durban.

Kagiso Rabada Temba Bavuma will captain the Proteas, with a strong core of experienced batters and all-rounders. Aiden Markram, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne provide depth in the batting department, while Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder and Corbin Bosch offer valuable all-round options.



The biggest talking point is the inclusion of Rabada, who missed the ongoing ODI series because of his hamstring problem. South Africa will use their preparation period, including an intra-squad match, to assess whether the premier fast bowler is ready for the opening Test.



The pace department has also received reinforcements through the recalls of Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee and Dane Paterson. Nortje could make his first Test appearance since March 2023, while Coetzee returns to the red-ball setup after last playing a Test in November 2024.





South Africa will be without Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman and Kwena Maphaka, who are all unavailable because of hamstring injuries. In the spin department, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy are included, alongside Markram's part-time off-spin.



The first Test will be played in Durban from October 9–13, followed by Tests in Gqeberha from October 18–22 and Cape Town from October 27–31.



South Africa Preliminary Test Squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.