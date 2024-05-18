IPL 2024 News
Gavaskar describes Rohit's innings as heartening
In their final game of the IPL season, Mumbai Indians suffered an 18-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. After the match, renowned former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar commend
Jitesh Sharma to lead Punjab Kings in the final game
On Saturday, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) announced that Jitesh Sharma would captain the team for their final game of the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season against the Sunriser
Chawla's Instagram post cause people to ponder about Rohit's departure from MI
Mumbai Indians' star batter, Rohit Sharma, has been the focal point following the team's final match of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Thurs
Now every team has in total 9 batters: Shahbaz on Impact player
Contrary to popular belief, the much-debated 'Impact Player' rule has turned out to be more problematic for bowlers than for all-rounders, according to Sunrisers Hyderabad's left-a
Pant writes a message for Delhi Capitals fans
On Friday, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant took to social media to express his gratitude to the home fans after their team failed to qualify for the playoffs in the Indian Prem
Iyer a "wise guy" and "smart cricketer": de Villiers
AB de Villiers, the former South African captain, has heaped praise on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer, commending his exceptional performance in the ongoing India
Sehwag reveals that he was CSK's first choice
Virender Sehwag provided a comprehensive account of his discussion with CSK before the first season of IPL, disclosing that MS Dhoni wasn't the team's initial preference.In recent
Manoj Tiwary dissects the issues of Mumbai Indians
Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary analyzes what went wrong with the Mumbai Indians and their captain, Hardik Pandya, specifically.The Mumbai Indians face the threat of ending up
I hope he keeps going for another couple of years: Mike Hussey on Dhoni's retirement
It's the season of retirements. James Anderson announced his farewell a few days ago, followed by Virat Kohli's emotional address about disappearing once he retires, and then Sunil
Pravin Amre justifies Shaw's exclusion after Porel shines
Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre stated that Prithvi Shaw's exclusion from the recent matches was warranted, given how well Abishek Porel utilized his opportunities. Shaw
Everyone was always working hard, we never stopped believing: Patidar on RCB's comeback
After suffering defeats in seven of their first eight games in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made a remarkable comeback. They have wo
IPL 2024: Sanju Samson breaks silence after RR's fourth consecutive defeat
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was not a happy man after his team suffered the fourth straight defeat in the ongoing IPL 2024. They were the second team after KKR to qualify