Bangladesh U-19 News
Bangladesh u-19s win the ACC u-19 Asia Cup for the first time by beating UAE u-19s by 195 runs

Bangladesh u19s thumped UAE u19s by 195 runs to win the ACC u-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (17th December) at Dubai international Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Ashiqur Rahman Shibli's magn

Maruf Mridha, Ariful Islam inspire Bangladesh u-19s reach the final of ACC u-19 Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh under 19 beat the India under 19 by 4 wickets to reach the final of Asia Cup u-19 2023. Maruf Mridha's four fer with the ball set the tone for the match as India were bu

Ariful Islam and Mahfuzur Rahman star in Bangladesh's thumping win over South Africa U19 to snatch the series

Bangladesh U19 have beaten South Africa U19 in the series decider by 3 wickets and 17 balls to spare on Monday (17th July) at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium to clinch the ODI series by

Rizan, Rafi star in Bangladesh U19's thumping win over South Africa U19

Bangladesh U19 have beaten South Africa U19 by 4 wickets on Friday (14th July) at Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium.Earlier the day, Bangladesh U19 team won the toss and elected to bowl f

South Africa U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 4 wickets (DLS method) to seal the series by 2-1

South Africa U19 thumped Bangladesh U19 by 4 wickets (DLS method) to win the series on Tuesday (11th July) at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium.Earlier the day, Bangladesh U19 won the toss

Shihab James and Rafi Uzzaman star in Bangladesh U19's thrilling win over South Africa U19

Bangladesh U19 have won a close thriller against South Africa U19 to square the series by 1-1 on Sunday (9th July) at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium.On the start of the match, Bangladesh

South Africa U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method

South Africa U19 have beaten the Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method to go 1-0 up in the ongoing ODI series on Friday (7th July) in Khulna.South Africa U19 came to bat first an

Pakistan High Commissioner enjoys Bangladesh vs Pakistan Under19 game

High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh, Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui visited Rajshahi, Bangladesh and engaged in productive discussions with local officials, experienced the cult

Shamyl Hussain's scintillating fifty aids Pakistan U19 win the only T20

Pakistan youth team won the only T20 against Bangladesh U19 by 4 wickets and 5 balls to spare in Rajshahi, 17th May (Wed).Winning the toss, Pakistan youth team's captain Saad Baig

Bangladesh youth team bounce back as they win the 3rd ODI by 4 wickets

Bangladesh U19 thumped the Pakistan U19 by 4 wickets and 144 balls to spare in the 3rd youth ODI in Rajshahi.After being put into bat first, Pakistan youth team had a barren start.

I don't think there was a lack of preparation: Rakibul

This year's Youth World Cup has ended as a disaster for the youth team of Bangladesh. Team returned to the country after the tournament. Captain Rakibul Hasan spoke about the tea

Brevis' 138 leaves Bangladesh finish eighth at U-19 CWC

In a thrilling run-chase South Africa have had the last laugh over Bangladesh by two wickets in the seventh place play-off match at the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.Electing to bat

