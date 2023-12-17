Bangladesh U-19 News
Bangladesh u-19s win the ACC u-19 Asia Cup for the first time by beating UAE u-19s by 195 runs
Bangladesh u19s thumped UAE u19s by 195 runs to win the ACC u-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (17th December) at Dubai international Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Ashiqur Rahman Shibli's magn
Maruf Mridha, Ariful Islam inspire Bangladesh u-19s reach the final of ACC u-19 Asia Cup 2023
Bangladesh under 19 beat the India under 19 by 4 wickets to reach the final of Asia Cup u-19 2023. Maruf Mridha's four fer with the ball set the tone for the match as India were bu
Ariful Islam and Mahfuzur Rahman star in Bangladesh's thumping win over South Africa U19 to snatch the series
Bangladesh U19 have beaten South Africa U19 in the series decider by 3 wickets and 17 balls to spare on Monday (17th July) at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium to clinch the ODI series by
Rizan, Rafi star in Bangladesh U19's thumping win over South Africa U19
Bangladesh U19 have beaten South Africa U19 by 4 wickets on Friday (14th July) at Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium.Earlier the day, Bangladesh U19 team won the toss and elected to bowl f
South Africa U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 4 wickets (DLS method) to seal the series by 2-1
South Africa U19 thumped Bangladesh U19 by 4 wickets (DLS method) to win the series on Tuesday (11th July) at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium.Earlier the day, Bangladesh U19 won the toss
Shihab James and Rafi Uzzaman star in Bangladesh U19's thrilling win over South Africa U19
Bangladesh U19 have won a close thriller against South Africa U19 to square the series by 1-1 on Sunday (9th July) at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium.On the start of the match, Bangladesh
South Africa U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method
South Africa U19 have beaten the Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method to go 1-0 up in the ongoing ODI series on Friday (7th July) in Khulna.South Africa U19 came to bat first an
Pakistan High Commissioner enjoys Bangladesh vs Pakistan Under19 game
High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh, Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui visited Rajshahi, Bangladesh and engaged in productive discussions with local officials, experienced the cult
Shamyl Hussain's scintillating fifty aids Pakistan U19 win the only T20
Pakistan youth team won the only T20 against Bangladesh U19 by 4 wickets and 5 balls to spare in Rajshahi, 17th May (Wed).Winning the toss, Pakistan youth team's captain Saad Baig
Bangladesh youth team bounce back as they win the 3rd ODI by 4 wickets
Bangladesh U19 thumped the Pakistan U19 by 4 wickets and 144 balls to spare in the 3rd youth ODI in Rajshahi.After being put into bat first, Pakistan youth team had a barren start.
I don't think there was a lack of preparation: Rakibul
This year's Youth World Cup has ended as a disaster for the youth team of Bangladesh. Team returned to the country after the tournament. Captain Rakibul Hasan spoke about the tea
Brevis' 138 leaves Bangladesh finish eighth at U-19 CWC
In a thrilling run-chase South Africa have had the last laugh over Bangladesh by two wickets in the seventh place play-off match at the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.Electing to bat