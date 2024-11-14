Shakib's heartfelt conversation with fan's ailing mother after tawaf, she passes away shortly after

A fan's lifelong wish was to meet Bangladesh cricket legend Shakib Al Hasan, and before passing away, that wish was granted. Despite being on oxygen support, the fan's mother, in her final moments, was able to see Shakib via video call while he was in Saudi Arabia performing Umrah. Shakib, upon learning of her wish, immediately connected with her, fulfilling her dream. A heartwarming gesture that brought solace before her departure. #ShakibAlHasan #Shakib #Makkah #FanLove #Umrah