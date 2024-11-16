Shakib-Rashid waiting to play together

Only four days to go! The excitement of seeing Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan playing together for the same team is reaching its peak. After completing his Umrah pilgrimage, Shakib is back to his usual cricketing schedule. While unavailable for national duty, he is all set to join the Abu Dhabi T10 League in just a few days. Both Shakib and Rashid Khan have already joined the Bangla Tigers camp. Sharing a frame with these two cricketing icons, the Bangla Tigers shared the exciting news with fans. #ShakibAlHasan #BangladeshCricketTeam #RashidKhan #BanglaTigers #AbuDhabiT10