All eyes on Shakib: Stellar bowling despite team's defeat

Bangladesh superstar Shakib Al Hasan captained Afghan megastar Rashid Khan in a thrilling start to the Abu Dhabi T10 League. In a crucial moment, Shakib personally guided Rashid with strategic gameplay. With the ball, Shakib outclassed Faf du Plessis, trapping him with a clever wide delivery and contributing to a key run-out. It was a stellar comeback for the skipper! Bangla Tigers took the field on Day 1 against Samp Army. After losing the toss, Hazratullah Zazai scored 35 off 26 balls as an opener, but the showstopper was Dasun Shanaka. With an explosive 62* off 27 balls, including 4 fours and 6 sixes, Shanaka lit up the stadium. In the final over, he smashed 31 runs with five consecutive boundaries off Rohan Mustafa, propelling the Tigers to 106/1 in 10 overs. #ShakibAlHasan #RashidKhan #BanglaTigers #T10League #DasunShanaka #AbuDhabiT10