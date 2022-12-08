
Zimbabwe cricket team News
Zimbabwe Cricket launch six-team T10 tournament in 2023

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced the launch of a new franchise-based T10 league, set to begin in March next year.Zimbabwe Cricket has announced its first privately owned franchise le

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe's most difficult and frustrating time

Zimbabwe is the full member of International Cricket Council (ICC). Even they do not get the chance to play regularly like the rest of the country. Recent history is even more grac

Uncapped Mavuta and Murray named in Zimbabwe ODI squad

Brandon Mavuta, the 20-year old leg-spinning all-rounder, and Ryan Murray, the 19-year old wicket keeper-batsman, have earned their maiden call-ups in the ODI squad of Zimbabwe Cri

Zimbabwe get comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka

[caption id="attachment_80258" align="aligncenter" width="637"] Photo: Mire celebrates his match winning century against Sri Lanka (Photo Collected)[/caption]Zimbabwe cricket team

