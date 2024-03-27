Ziaur Rahman News
Shakib's all round excellence rewards Sheikh Jamal a convincing victory over Gazi Group
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Gazi Group by 39 runs on Wednesday (27th March). Opting to bat first, Shakib and Ziaur Rahman’s dual fifties gave them 233 runs to defend. In reply
9 cricketers including Soumya, Sabbir, Mithun in PSL draft's silver category
21 Bangladeshis signed up in thePSL players’ draft. However, the complete list of who is in which category wasnot published. This time the PSL authorities have released the names o
Bangladesh's Ziaur Rahman helps Northern Warriors defend 79-run in Abu Dhabi T10
Northern Warriors displayed theart of defending a moderate total and sunk Delhi Bulls by 13 runs in the 25thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi’s bowling
Bangla Tigers sign Taskin Ahmed, Northern Warriors rope in Ziaur Rahman for Abu Dhabi T10 2023
Bangladesh star pacer TaskinAhmed has been signed by Bangla Tiger for the upcoming edition of the Abu DhabiT10 League. Taskin got the team in the lastyear also. Deccan Gladiators s
Chattogram Challengers retain Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman
The next season of BangladeshPremier League (BPL) is scheduled to be held in January-February next year. Theteams have started to prepare ahead of BPL. Already, the teams are bring
Iftikhar Ahmed's 26-ball 57 gives Barishal 26-run win
Fortune Barishal have defeatedChattogram Challengers by 26 runs in the first match of the Chattogram phase inthe Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (January 13).After being
Current cricketers will play Victory Day friendly this time
On December 16, 1971, Bangladeshbecame an independent country. This was 51 years ago. On Friday, the 51stanniversary of Bangladesh's victory will be celebrated by people from all w
7 cricketers including Litton, Kayes, Saifuddin register in Gold Category for PSL 2022
The list of gold and silvercategory cricketers for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)players draft has been released. 23 cricketers from Bangladesh have registe
Naim Sheikh hits another fifty as BCB South Zone secure BCL final
Opener Naim Sheikh, who was leftout of the national team recently, is in great form in the ongoing BangladeshCricket League (BCL). His hat-trick half-century saw a hat-trick victor
Bowlers dominate the first day in NCL
The 24th season of the NationalCricket League (NCL) has started, and the bowlers have shown their dominance onthe first day. In both the matches of the first tier, the star players
Sheikh Jamal, Abahani, Mohammedan win in day of thrillers
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Abahani and Mohammedan have come out on top as all three won in the last over in round ten of the 2022 Dhaka Premier League (DPL).Sheikh Jamal Dhanmond
DPL 2019-20 ends with Mominul-Yasir show
Led by half-centuries by Mominul Haque and Yasir Ali, and followed by bowlers disciplined bowling Gazi Group Cricketers have secured a 35-run win against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Clu