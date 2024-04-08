Zaka Ashraf News
Shahid Afridi opens up about 'fake news', gives advice to journalists
Pakistani cricket is currentlyexperiencing a period of transition. A new captain has been appointed followingthe establishment of PCB's new committee. But there's still talk and cr
Zaka Ashraf reveals reason behind removing Babar Azam as Pakistan captain
In recent days, the controversysurrounding Pakistan's captaincy has attained its zenith. Babar Azam has beenreappointed captain of Pakistan in white ball cricket (ODI and T20 forma
Zaka Ashraf resigns as PCB president
Pakistan's cricket is undergoingthe biggest change in memory. Zaka Ashraf, president of the Pakistan CricketBoard (PCB), has resigned due to the reshuffle. Xhaka announced after th
Babar Azam to meet PCB chief for Pakistan's poor performance In World Cup 2023, Reports
Pakistan captain Babar Azam arrived in Lahore on Monday after the failed World Cup season with the news that he would not resign voluntarily and wait for a call from the Pakistan C
Zaka Ashraf gets extension until the end of the World Cup 2023
Zaka Ashraf's tenure as PCB head is expected to last at least until the end of the ongoing World Cup. The extension was confirmed by board patron and current interim Prime Minister
Zaheer Abbas blames PCB for Pakistan's World Cup misfortune
Former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Zaheer Abbas on Wednesday criticized the management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying the team will end up achieving
Mind Your Own Business, Shahid Afridi brutally slams PCB chief Zaka Ashraf
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Tuesday strongly criticized PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf for making comments against Babar Azam's team to the media in the middle of the ICC Wo
Michael Vaughan criticizes PCB for disrespect towards Babar Azam
Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for spreading stories against Babar Azam in the middle of the 2023 World Cup.Former Engl
PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf responds to Inzamam ul Haq's resignation
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday that Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned from his post as chairman of the men's and junior national selection committee.Pakistan Cricke
Leave Babar Azam Alone, Waqar Younis over leaked WhatsApp chat aired on live TV
There is a growing controversy in the Pakistan cricket community over leaked WhatsApp messages involving Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam.In a surprising turn of events, leaked
Babar Azam WhatsApp messages leaked by PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Administrative Committee Head Zaka Ashraf leaked Babar Azam's personal WhatsApp messages on LIVE television late on Sunday.Pakistan failed to perform t
Pakistan players haven’t received salary from 5 months, Shocking reveals by Rashid Latif
Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has given a startling insight into the current state of Pakistan cricket. As Pakistan struggles on the field in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket