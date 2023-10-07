
Yasir Ali News
thumb

Yasir Ali's swashbuckling 34* rewards Bangladesh bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

Bangladesh thumped Pakistan by 6 wickets in 3rd place game of Asian Games 2023. Yasir Ali's magnificent 34 off just 16 deliveries and Afif Hossain's 20 off 11 took Bangladesh home

thumb

Papon thinks Riyad, Afif will be in Asia Cup squad as reserves

Bangladesh's Asia Cup squad willbe announced tomorrow morning. There is much speculation about who will get aplace in that squad and who won't. However, the discussion around the N

thumb

Soumya, Yasir, Mominul, Bijoy included in shadow team's training camp

Bangladesh Tigers, the country's"shadow team," had their operations off for quite some time. TheBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) 'Shadow squad' camp is getting back into fullswing af

thumb

Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh return in Bangladesh team for Afghanistan ODIs

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the ODI squad for ODI series on the day of the historic Test winagainst Afghanistan. The young all-rounder Afif Hossain, who was dropped

thumb

Confidence increases a lot: Mahmudul Hasan Joy after scoring century

Bangladesh 'A' team have drawnthe third Test match against West Indies 'A' team. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored agreat century to save the match.Bangladesh could not takeadvantage with

thumb

Joy's stunning century and Yasir's 67* helps Bangladesh 'A' draw in last Test

The third four-day match betweenBangladesh 'A' team and West Indies 'A' team has ended with a draw withMahmudul Hasan Joy's century and Yasir Ali's half-century. However, the Tiger

thumb

Mominul, Yasir, Sohan, Mrittunjoy, Shoriful to be added in Bangladesh 'A' squad

Bangladesh 'A' team are fightingagainst West Indies 'A' team in Sylhet. After the first unofficial Test, theCaribbeans are giving a tough test to the Tigers in the second match as

thumb

Mahmudullah, Afif, Yasir all in World Cup squad plan, says Tamim

Bangladesh ended the Irelandseries by winning 2-0. The batting struggled a bit towards the end in thisseries as well. The old question of who will be taken to the World Cup as afin

thumb

Mahmudullah Riyad will be in ODI World Cup team, thinks BCB president

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)president Nazmul Hassan Papon hopes that Mahmudullah Riyad will be in the WorldCup team even if he is out of the ODI team for now. Although if Riyad i

thumb

Bangladesh selectors keeping young and veteran both in watchlist for ODI World Cup

2023 is the year of the ODI WorldCup. And the teams have already started planning around this World Cup.Bangladesh have also started to organize the team.Mahmudullah Riyad did not

thumb

Shakib, Litton named in Bangladesh squad for Ireland Test

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test between hostsBangladesh and visiting Ireland. The announced squad includes regular captain

thumb

Khulna eliminated from BPL 2023 playoffs race after loss against Barishal

Fortune Barishal defeated KhulnaTigers by 37 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (February3) in Mirpur. With the loss, Khulna are out of the equation from

