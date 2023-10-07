Yasir Ali News
Yasir Ali's swashbuckling 34* rewards Bangladesh bronze medal in Asian Games 2023
Bangladesh thumped Pakistan by 6 wickets in 3rd place game of Asian Games 2023. Yasir Ali's magnificent 34 off just 16 deliveries and Afif Hossain's 20 off 11 took Bangladesh home
Papon thinks Riyad, Afif will be in Asia Cup squad as reserves
Bangladesh's Asia Cup squad willbe announced tomorrow morning. There is much speculation about who will get aplace in that squad and who won't. However, the discussion around the N
Soumya, Yasir, Mominul, Bijoy included in shadow team's training camp
Bangladesh Tigers, the country's"shadow team," had their operations off for quite some time. TheBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) 'Shadow squad' camp is getting back into fullswing af
Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh return in Bangladesh team for Afghanistan ODIs
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the ODI squad for ODI series on the day of the historic Test winagainst Afghanistan. The young all-rounder Afif Hossain, who was dropped
Confidence increases a lot: Mahmudul Hasan Joy after scoring century
Bangladesh 'A' team have drawnthe third Test match against West Indies 'A' team. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored agreat century to save the match.Bangladesh could not takeadvantage with
Joy's stunning century and Yasir's 67* helps Bangladesh 'A' draw in last Test
The third four-day match betweenBangladesh 'A' team and West Indies 'A' team has ended with a draw withMahmudul Hasan Joy's century and Yasir Ali's half-century. However, the Tiger
Mominul, Yasir, Sohan, Mrittunjoy, Shoriful to be added in Bangladesh 'A' squad
Bangladesh 'A' team are fightingagainst West Indies 'A' team in Sylhet. After the first unofficial Test, theCaribbeans are giving a tough test to the Tigers in the second match as
Mahmudullah, Afif, Yasir all in World Cup squad plan, says Tamim
Bangladesh ended the Irelandseries by winning 2-0. The batting struggled a bit towards the end in thisseries as well. The old question of who will be taken to the World Cup as afin
Mahmudullah Riyad will be in ODI World Cup team, thinks BCB president
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)president Nazmul Hassan Papon hopes that Mahmudullah Riyad will be in the WorldCup team even if he is out of the ODI team for now. Although if Riyad i
Bangladesh selectors keeping young and veteran both in watchlist for ODI World Cup
2023 is the year of the ODI WorldCup. And the teams have already started planning around this World Cup.Bangladesh have also started to organize the team.Mahmudullah Riyad did not
Shakib, Litton named in Bangladesh squad for Ireland Test
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test between hostsBangladesh and visiting Ireland. The announced squad includes regular captain
Khulna eliminated from BPL 2023 playoffs race after loss against Barishal
Fortune Barishal defeated KhulnaTigers by 37 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (February3) in Mirpur. With the loss, Khulna are out of the equation from