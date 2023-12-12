White ball Series News
Colombo to hosts Zimbabwe for six white-ball games in January
Zimbabwe will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka in January 2024. It will be both teams' first bilateral T20I series in Sri Lanka as well as their first ODI series on the
India to tour Sri Lanka for white ball series in July 2024
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the Future Tours Program (FTP) for the men's cricket team in 2024, starting with a home series against Zimbabwe in January. The Sri Lanka Nati
Matthew Potts replaces Injured josh Tongue for West Indies white ball tour
Josh Tongue has been ruled out of England's white-ball tour of the Caribbean next month after sustaining an injury during England Lions' ongoing training camp in the United Arab Em
Ireland announce Squad for Zimbabwe Tour
Ireland have announced two men's squads for an upcoming white-ball tour to Zimbabwe in December, marking opener Paul Stirling's first series as permanent white-ball captain. Paul S
Jos Buttler wants to lead England in the West Indies tour
Jos Buttler wants to remain England's white-ball captain despite their dismal performance at the Cricket World Cup - and hopes to lead his country on the tour of the West Indies in
Afghanistan A to tour Oman for white-ball series in October
The Afghanistan Cricket Board today confirmed that AfghanAbdalyan (Afghanistan A Team) will tour Oman for a two-match One Day series and a five-match T20I series from October 12 to
Pakistan Women’s Team Set To Host A White-Ball Series Against South Africa
The South African women's cricket team will embark on its first-ever tour of Pakistan between August and September this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.T
PCB accepts New Zealand’s proposal of white-ball series tour in January 2024
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has embraced the idea of touring New Zealand for a white-ball series against the hosts after completing the Australia visit in 2024, sources.Sour
New Zealand eager to host white ball series against Pakistan
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has floated the idea of a white ball series against Pakistan next year, well-informed sources have said.New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has expressed interest
South Africa host Australia for white ball series ahead of ODI World Cup
South Africa and Australia will face off in a white ball series featuring three T20Is and five ODIs from August 30th to September 17th. The tour begins with the T20I series, while
New Zealand squad arrive in Pakistan for limited-over series
The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Pakistan ahead of the limited-over series against the home team on Tuesday.The New Zealand team led by Tom Latham arrived in Pakistan on Tue
PCB announce match officials for Pak vs NZ series
Former Test cricketers and respected match officials Ali Naqvi and Chris Broad will lead the match control teams in the T20 International and One-Day International series between P