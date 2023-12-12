
White ball Series News
thumb

Colombo to hosts Zimbabwe for six white-ball games in January

Zimbabwe will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka in January 2024. It will be both teams' first bilateral T20I series in Sri Lanka as well as their first ODI series on the

thumb

India to tour Sri Lanka for white ball series in July 2024

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the Future Tours Program (FTP) for the men's cricket team in 2024, starting with a home series against Zimbabwe in January. The Sri Lanka Nati

thumb

Matthew Potts replaces Injured josh Tongue for West Indies white ball tour

Josh Tongue has been ruled out of England's white-ball tour of the Caribbean next month after sustaining an injury during England Lions' ongoing training camp in the United Arab Em

thumb

Ireland announce Squad for Zimbabwe Tour

Ireland have announced two men's squads for an upcoming white-ball tour to Zimbabwe in December, marking opener Paul Stirling's first series as permanent white-ball captain. Paul S

thumb

Jos Buttler wants to lead England in the West Indies tour

Jos Buttler wants to remain England's white-ball captain despite their dismal performance at the Cricket World Cup - and hopes to lead his country on the tour of the West Indies in

thumb

Afghanistan A to tour Oman for white-ball series in October

The Afghanistan Cricket Board today confirmed that AfghanAbdalyan (Afghanistan A Team) will tour Oman for a two-match One Day series and a five-match T20I series from October 12 to

thumb

Pakistan Women’s Team Set To Host A White-Ball Series Against South Africa

The South African women's cricket team will embark on its first-ever tour of Pakistan between August and September this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.T

thumb

PCB accepts New Zealand’s proposal of white-ball series tour in January 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has embraced the idea of ​​touring New Zealand for a white-ball series against the hosts after completing the Australia visit in 2024, sources.Sour

thumb

New Zealand eager to host white ball series against Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has floated the idea of ​​a white ball series against Pakistan next year, well-informed sources have said.New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has expressed interest

thumb

South Africa host Australia for white ball series ahead of ODI World Cup

South Africa and Australia will face off in a white ball series featuring three T20Is and five ODIs from August 30th to September 17th. The tour begins with the T20I series, while

thumb

New Zealand squad arrive in Pakistan for limited-over series

The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Pakistan ahead of the limited-over series against the home team on Tuesday.The New Zealand team led by Tom Latham arrived in Pakistan on Tue

thumb

PCB announce match officials for Pak vs NZ series

Former Test cricketers and respected match officials Ali Naqvi and Chris Broad will lead the match control teams in the T20 International and One-Day International series between P

