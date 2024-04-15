
Washington Freedom News
thumb

Travis Head joins Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket 2024

Australia's star Travis Head has joined Washington Freedom along with his teammate Steve Smith to play the upcoming Major League Cricket 2024. The 30 year old flamboyant southpaw d

thumb

"Steven Smith Joins Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket Season 2: Exciting News for MLC Fans!"

Steven Smith, the Australian cricket star, has officially joined the Major League Cricket (MLC) team, the Washington Freedom, for the upcoming second season, starting on July 4. Th

thumb

Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom as ambassador in MLC

One of modern cricket's greats,Steve Smith, has been named as an ambassador for the Washington Freedom ofMajor League Cricket (MLC).Steve Smith is widely consideredto be one of the

